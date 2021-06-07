Junior Commercial Lawyer at Parvana

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Providing contract and commercial negotiations administrative support

Help with research, draft documents

Conducting investigations and statistical / documentary research.

Analyse and mitigate potential risks involved with specific contract terms.

Collaborate with functional counterparts to manage issues related to data, privacy and other matters.

Attention to detail is a must, as well as an ability to understand the bigger picture.

Strong written and verbal communication skills including the ability to relay legal concepts, policies, documents in a manner easily understood by non-lawyers.

Must enjoy working cross-functionally with many different teams.

Flexibility to adapt and thrive in a constantly changing environment as we continue to grow our business internationally.

Qualifications:

Qualified lawyer in good standing

Completed Articles

Skills / Experience:

Strong communication skills – verbal and written

Ability to juggle multiple activities and work under pressure.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

