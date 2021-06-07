Junior Quantity Surveyor

Jun 7, 2021

We are looking for a Junior Quantity Surveyor from Soweto or the surrounding areas. Graduates with limited experience are welcome to apply.

Area: Soweto or surrounding areas

Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):

  • Preparing documentation for principal and sub-contract procurement
  • Financial evaluation of tenders
  • Prepare pro-active cost estimates for variation orders
  • Attending regular site meetings
  • Adjudicating and resolving financial claims by contractors
  • Establishing and maintaining a financial control system
  • Preparing valuation for payment certificates
  • Concluding final accounts

Requirements:

  • At least 1 2 years of experience if the construction environment
  • Matric
  • Tertiary education in quantity surveying

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

Learn more/Apply for this position