Junior Quantity Surveyor

We are looking for a Junior Quantity Surveyor from Soweto or the surrounding areas. Graduates with limited experience are welcome to apply.

Area: Soweto or surrounding areas

Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):

Preparing documentation for principal and sub-contract procurement

Financial evaluation of tenders

Prepare pro-active cost estimates for variation orders

Attending regular site meetings

Adjudicating and resolving financial claims by contractors

Establishing and maintaining a financial control system

Preparing valuation for payment certificates

Concluding final accounts

Requirements:

At least 1 2 years of experience if the construction environment

Matric

Tertiary education in quantity surveying

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

