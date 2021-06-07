We are looking for a Junior Quantity Surveyor from Soweto or the surrounding areas. Graduates with limited experience are welcome to apply.
Area: Soweto or surrounding areas
Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):
- Preparing documentation for principal and sub-contract procurement
- Financial evaluation of tenders
- Prepare pro-active cost estimates for variation orders
- Attending regular site meetings
- Adjudicating and resolving financial claims by contractors
- Establishing and maintaining a financial control system
- Preparing valuation for payment certificates
- Concluding final accounts
Requirements:
- At least 1 2 years of experience if the construction environment
- Matric
- Tertiary education in quantity surveying
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None