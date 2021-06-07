Lead Engineer (JHB) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Envision, lead & develop fit for purpose, integrated end-to-end technical solutions as the next Lead Engineer sought by a leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg. The ideal candidate must preferably possess a BSc./BComm Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems, TOGAF, ITIL or equivalent Certification, at least 6 years relevant work experience, IT Architecture/Concepts, Systems Analysis and Design, Management and integration of tooling related to DevOps practices in a Cloud environment & able to analyse and interpret quantitative and qualitative data for accurate design and implementation. Please note this is a 12-Month Contract.DUTIES:

Analyse problems and formulate solutions based on organisations boundaries, architectures and constraints: Needs to be achievable and operational, must push boundaries when required and continuously push for improvements.

Take proposed solutions through relevant governance forums and obtain acceptable for solutions from relevant specialists (Domain or Technology).

Collaborate and communicate and obtain buy-in from key stakeholders.

Decomposition of the solution and assist with the scheduling/sequencing work and identification of resourcing needs.

Flesh out designs and contribute to functional and non-functional requirements.

Assist Software Designers with lower-level designs.

Troubleshoot issues relating to technical delivery.

Design with a holistic, robust and sustainable mindset.

Apply a product management mindset (long-term thinking),

Keep abreast of the technical landscape on how it fits together.

Understand constraints and risk and make the necessary trade-offs.

Influence and negotiate with key stakeholders.

Craft the end-to-end solution taking into consideration: People, Technology, Systems & Data.

Future proof end-to-end solutions as far as possible within the organisation constraints.

Continuously build and enhance the technical assets that are touched by the solution to ensure long-term sustainability.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities.

Contribute to the Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g., staff surveys, etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and system through Agile thinking.

REQUIREMENTS:

Preferably BSc./BComm Degree Computer Science/Information Systems (NQF Level 6) or Relevant Diploma.

TOGAF Certification, ITIL or equivalent Certification.

Minimum of 6 years relevant work experience.

IT Architecture.

IT Concepts.

Systems Analysis and Design.

Management and integration of tooling related to DevOps practices in a Cloud environment.

Accuracy of realisation of design.

Analysing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative data for accurate design and implementation.

Conceptual design and managing production of websites and portals.

Multiple Operating Systems. Application Programmes; Operation Systems; IT Infrastructure and System Analysis.

Working with relevant Software Development languages.

ATTRIBUTES:

Technical/Professional knowledge and skills.

Decision-making.

Collaborative.

Innovative.

Influential.

Manages work.

Continuous Learning.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position