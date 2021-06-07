Lead Hand Supervisor

Job Description:
- Supervision of Staff, Internal Transport and assure adherence to the companies Principles and guidelines
- Training and Development of personnel as and when required
- Staff attendance, absenteeism management and discipline
- Performance management and staff motivation inline with the company Personnel concept
- Ensure quality, master data and production are within defined budget limits (STAKA)
- Organization, control and optimization of the operational sequences .
- Support Project Launches within area of responsibility
- Assure adherence to KANBAN system, in designated areas
- Problem solving and trouble shooting
Job Requirements:
Matric/grade 12
– Logistics Qualification
– 4-5 years Warehouse Supervision
– Sound knowledge of Logistics Concepts & Principles (JIS/JIT/Warehousing/KANBAN/Material Flows etc)
– Warehouse systems knowledge.
– Internal transport management experience
– Stock control and packaging experience
– Project Management experience
– Computer Literate
Advantageous
– Material handling experience in an Automotive Industry
– Warehouse Supervision in a JIS/JIT environment
-Multi Functional Terminal experience