Lead Hand Supervisor

Job Description:

Supervision of Staff, Internal Transport and assure adherence to the companies Principles and guidelines

Training and Development of personnel as and when required

Staff attendance, absenteeism management and discipline

Performance management and staff motivation inline with the company Personnel concept

Ensure quality, master data and production are within defined budget limits (STAKA)

Organization, control and optimization of the operational sequences .

Support Project Launches within area of responsibility

Assure adherence to KANBAN system, in designated areas

Problem solving and trouble shooting

Job Requirements:

Matric/grade 12

– Logistics Qualification

– 4-5 years Warehouse Supervision

– Sound knowledge of Logistics Concepts & Principles (JIS/JIT/Warehousing/KANBAN/Material Flows etc)

– Warehouse systems knowledge.

– Internal transport management experience

– Stock control and packaging experience

– Project Management experience

– Computer Literate

Advantageous

– Material handling experience in an Automotive Industry

– Warehouse Supervision in a JIS/JIT environment

-Multi Functional Terminal experience

