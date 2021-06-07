Lead Hand Supervisor

Jun 7, 2021

Job Description:

  • Supervision of Staff, Internal Transport and assure adherence to the companies Principles and guidelines
  • Training and Development of personnel as and when required
  • Staff attendance, absenteeism management and discipline
  • Performance management and staff motivation inline with the company Personnel concept
  • Ensure quality, master data and production are within defined budget limits (STAKA)
  • Organization, control and optimization of the operational sequences .
  • Support Project Launches within area of responsibility
  • Assure adherence to KANBAN system, in designated areas
  • Problem solving and trouble shooting

Job Requirements:

Matric/grade 12
– Logistics Qualification
– 4-5 years Warehouse Supervision
– Sound knowledge of Logistics Concepts & Principles (JIS/JIT/Warehousing/KANBAN/Material Flows etc)
– Warehouse systems knowledge.
– Internal transport management experience
– Stock control and packaging experience
– Project Management experience
– Computer Literate

Advantageous
– Material handling experience in an Automotive Industry
– Warehouse Supervision in a JIS/JIT environment
-Multi Functional Terminal experience

