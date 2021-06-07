Maintenance Coordinator

A well-established company in East London is seeking a Maintenance Coordinator to join their team. This role will be responsible for effectively coordinating maintenance initiatives, ensuring infrastructure maintenance tasks are carried out successfully within agreed timeframes, cost and scope. The role will also manage ad-hoc maintenance requests, ensuring issues are addressed within agreed SLA’s. Duties to include:- Coordinate and track all on-site maintenance and related activities to ensure optimal levels of plant and equipment availability Ensure all equipment and safety standards are maintained Manage ad-hoc maintenance requests, ensuring issues are addressed within agreed SLA’s Effectively manage relationships with contractors and suppliers Ensure adherence to all applicable Safety, Health, Environment and Quality Standards Actively participate in operational planning and reporting processes Adhere to operational and financial frameworks of practices, processes, standards and controls Control cost. Minimum Requirements:- 3-Year Bachelor’s Degree / NQF Level 7 (Essential) Minimum 4 years’ experience (Operational Execution) MS Excel; MS Word; SAP; Email; MS PowerPoint Millwright qualification with bottling experience. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

3-Year Bachelor’s Degree / NQF Level 7 (Essential)

Minimum 4 years’ experience (Operational Execution)

Millwright qualification with bottling experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position