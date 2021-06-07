Office / Admin Manager

Our client is seeking a Office/Admin Manager for their Offices in Cape Town. Must have Office Management experience and experience in the Recruitment industry would be a advantage. Must have own car.

Requirements:

Matric essential and a relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous

Minimum of 5 years working experience as an Office Manager preferably within the Recruitment Industry. Alternatively, experience working in a small entrepreneurial business is ideal.

Fully computer literate (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook). Advanced Excel is a must.

Minimum typing speed of 60 wpm

Proficient on social media platforms like Linked-in, twitter etc

Description and duties:

Financial Support: Client invoicing, updating spreadsheets and basic support to the Accountant

Marketing : Manage and design all special project and events marketing material. Prepare adverts for candidates or positions to be marketed via social media and other relevant advertising platforms and increase brand awareness. Strong social media and digital marketing experience an advantage.

Support : Manage Directors diary (business and personal), prepare visual presentations on PowerPoint and take [Email Address Removed] required respond to emails or other correspondence on behalf of the Director.

Personal Support : Support Director in terms of any personal requirements which may arise (errands, repairs, house-hold needs, etc.). Also assist with personal financial needs and liaison with financial planner.

Maintenance : Resolve all IT concerns and issues timeously and liaise with service providers. Ensure all office maintenance issues are resolved and use initiative with regard to this.

Travel Arrangements : Ensure prompt execution of travel arrangements (domestic and international).

Human Resources : Supervise office staff as required. Recruit new staff and manage the complete process including advertising, screening, interviewing, selection, induction and training.

Training: Monitor skills development needs/gaps and implement relevant training programmes. Ensure updated knowledge of software programmes and where required provide training to staff.

General overview:

Maintains office services by organizing office operations and procedures; liaising with accountants to prepare payroll; controlling correspondence; designing filing and other systems; reviewing and approving supply requisitions; assigning and monitoring admin functions.

Provides historical reference by defining procedures for retention, protection of information.

Designs and implements office policies by establishing standards and procedures; measuring results against standards; making necessary adjustments.

Keeps management informed by reviewing and analysing financial and sales reports; summarizing information; identifying trends. Recommending improvements.

Maintains office staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and assisting with training employees.

Maintains office staff job results by coaching, counseling, and disciplining employees; planning, monitoring, and appraising job results where appropriate.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by being a self-learning individual whos curiosity and desire to stay ahead of the game inspires; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies (and continuous upskilling).

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

