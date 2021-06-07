Packaging & Logistics Manager

Responsibilities:

To ensure seamless workflow within the dispatch department as well as between relevant departments to enable timeous, cost effective, high quality product output to meet delivery deadlines further ensuring client satisfaction.

Maintain client satisfaction through management of delivery and distribution of the correct quantity of print media within the set time frame at the correct destination.

Ensure efficient and accurate picking and packing workflow and procedures are created and adhered to, enabling meeting of deadlines and set targets.

Managing and monitor production efficiencies to ensure achievement of set targets.

Monitor and manage the implementation, execution and adherence to quality monitoring systems and procedures.

In depth understanding of logistics and despatch management.

Implementation and knowledge of warehousing principles

Monitor and ensure adherence to all Health and Safety aspects as per OHSA.

Ensuring the availability of well-maintained equipment and vehicles and the provision of safe work environment.

Ensure that goods are packed & delivered to Despatch labelled with the correct information in order for the goods to be delivered to the correct destination.

Manage staff and procedures if the most efficient and cost-effective manner.

Requirements:



Relevant National Diploma / Degree in Logistics or Production Management/ Diploma in Management Development

Min 5 years experience in a despatch environment at the supervisory level

Min 2 years FMCG related work experience within the print media distribution environment

Thorough knowledge and expertise in effective workflow creation within a picking and packing environment

Existing relationships within the South African freight and Logistics industry (Suppliers)

