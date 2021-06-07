Packaging & Logistics Manager

Responsibilities:
- To ensure seamless workflow within the dispatch department as well as between relevant departments to enable timeous, cost effective, high quality product output to meet delivery deadlines further ensuring client satisfaction.
- Maintain client satisfaction through management of delivery and distribution of the correct quantity of print media within the set time frame at the correct destination.
- Ensure efficient and accurate picking and packing workflow and procedures are created and adhered to, enabling meeting of deadlines and set targets.
- Managing and monitor production efficiencies to ensure achievement of set targets.
- Monitor and manage the implementation, execution and adherence to quality monitoring systems and procedures.
- In depth understanding of logistics and despatch management.
- Implementation and knowledge of warehousing principles
- Monitor and ensure adherence to all Health and Safety aspects as per OHSA.
- Ensuring the availability of well-maintained equipment and vehicles and the provision of safe work environment.
- Ensure that goods are packed & delivered to Despatch labelled with the correct information in order for the goods to be delivered to the correct destination.
- Manage staff and procedures if the most efficient and cost-effective manner.
Requirements:
- Relevant National Diploma / Degree in Logistics or Production Management/ Diploma in Management Development
- Min 5 years experience in a despatch environment at the supervisory level
- Min 2 years FMCG related work experience within the print media distribution environment
- Thorough knowledge and expertise in effective workflow creation within a picking and packing environment
- Existing relationships within the South African freight and Logistics industry (Suppliers)
