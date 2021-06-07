Presales Architect

- To provide a specialised presales service to the relevant verticals within the Sales environment, to design next generation solutions for existing and prospective customers and become the trusted advisors within our internal and external customer base.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 3-year diploma in ICT Discipline (IT, Telecoms, Engineering, Business Admin) or related
- Fluent in English and language of country preferable
- Minimum 3 IP and network related experience
- Project management experience
- 2 to 3 Years’ experience working within a presale’s environment servicing customers.
- Strong routing, switching and SDWAN background
- 2 to 3 Years’ experience creating complex multinational solutions beneficial
- Cisco, Huawei and other OEM experience beneficial
- CCNA, CCDA required
- CCDP and CCSP beneficial
- AWS or Azure fundamentals required
- Security certification and experience beneficial
- Any other Cloud or Hypervisor experience beneficial
- Presentation Skill Training
- Exposure to project management methodology’s
POSITION OUTPUTS
Driving Profitable Growth for the Business:
- Build, maintain and manage continuous technical relationships within corporate customers and partners to ensure high levels of satisfaction.
- Design Solutions which balance the business returns and customer requirements
- Provide input into Account Plans for top customers within verticals, and all customers in Key accounts.
- Delivering on all Tender requirements, meeting deadlines and support with regards to presenting complex solutions.
- Engage with relevant Product teams to leverage partnerships for complex solutions the business is not able to deliver.
- Push the boundaries of solution designed within key customers and ensure that the EBU is innovative but responsible.
Focus on providing exceptional Client Experience:
- Ensure customer satisfaction by designing and conceptualising solutions for customers that are deliverable and supportable by the business.
- Submit customer designs and standard pricing to the sales environment which deliver on the “first time right design “principle
- Ensure customer escalations are raised within the correct departments and followed up.
Ensuring a culture of Operational Excellence:
- Flexibility – Deliver on projects and or presales activities inside and outside of set vertical
- Provide technical input and standard pricing for tenders and proposals in line with Enterprise Business Unit strategy.
- Give input into process development within Presales Architecture department and the areas they interact with.
- Design within approved operational limits as per product specifications
- Get approval for non-productised requirements post design and before presenting to sales or customer
- Provide input to products team for development of new products.
- Maintain the good relationship between Presales Architect team and the company Group EBU
- Deliver timely business and performance reporting
- Participate in Specialisation and Subject matter expert discipline within product verticals.
Instilling appropriate Employee Excellence:
- Participate in the culture of innovation and knowledge share within the team and across the Business organisation
- Act as an ambassador and role model for the Enterprise Business by living the brand values and vital behaviours
- Make the business Presales Architecture, relevant vertical, environment the best place to work
- Improve the employee engagement through the GCA
Desired Skills:
- presales service
- Cloud Security
- Customer Interface
- Matrix Management
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma