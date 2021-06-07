Processing Engineer

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Food Science/ Chemical/ Industrial or Mechanical Engineering

Lean Manufacturing/Six Sigma- Advantageous

MS Excel (intermediate) and MS Office

SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

Strong Analytical Skills, Problem Solver

Able to Collect, analyse, interpret and drive decision making on data

Able to drive continuous improvement (process and equipment efficiency, cost savings).

Able to visualize clearly what the ideal production system should be. Clearly understand operating principles and establish correct operating standards

Able to liaise directly with other departments such as procurement, engineering, quality, and sales

Able to act as a technical trainer for line teams and provides coaching in root cause analysis and the establishment of counter measures

Responsible for the validation of all process improvements and the establishment of revised basic conditions on the line.

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

Food Manufacturing/ Beverage Management/ Processing Environment- 7 years

Statistics and process control tools- 5 years

Hand on experience in a manufacturing facility which uses various chemicals, evaporation, sterilization, drying and cooling processes- 7 years

Working with Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma- 2 years preferred

Working with ISO and FSSC requirements – 5 years

Staff Management- 5 years

Reduction and/or elimination of losses and waste and increasing the stability of the manufacturing process- 5 years

Excel- collecting and analyzing data, creating spreadsheets- 5 years

Understanding & implementing process Safety requirements- 5 years

Manage, identify, and design procedures and documentation for Processes – 5 years

Desired Skills:

Food Manufacturing

Lean Manufacturing

Six Sigma

ISO

FSSC

Staff Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Food Manufacturer

Learn more/Apply for this position