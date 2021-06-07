Processing Engineer

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
Degree in Food Science/ Chemical/ Industrial or Mechanical Engineering
Lean Manufacturing/Six Sigma- Advantageous
MS Excel (intermediate) and MS Office
SKILL REQUIREMENTS:
Strong Analytical Skills, Problem Solver
Able to Collect, analyse, interpret and drive decision making on data
Able to drive continuous improvement (process and equipment efficiency, cost savings).
Able to visualize clearly what the ideal production system should be. Clearly understand operating principles and establish correct operating standards
Able to liaise directly with other departments such as procurement, engineering, quality, and sales
Able to act as a technical trainer for line teams and provides coaching in root cause analysis and the establishment of counter measures
Responsible for the validation of all process improvements and the establishment of revised basic conditions on the line.
EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
Food Manufacturing/ Beverage Management/ Processing Environment- 7 years
Statistics and process control tools- 5 years
Hand on experience in a manufacturing facility which uses various chemicals, evaporation, sterilization, drying and cooling processes- 7 years
Working with Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma- 2 years preferred
Working with ISO and FSSC requirements – 5 years
Staff Management- 5 years
Reduction and/or elimination of losses and waste and increasing the stability of the manufacturing process- 5 years
Excel- collecting and analyzing data, creating spreadsheets- 5 years
Understanding & implementing process Safety requirements- 5 years
Manage, identify, and design procedures and documentation for Processes – 5 years
About The Employer:
Food Manufacturer