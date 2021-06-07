Product Manager (Hybrid Networks)

Our client, a leading Global ICT and Managed Services Provider is looking for a Product Manager (Hybrid Networks) to join their team.

Product Manager Hybrid Networks

The Product Manager is a senior position in the Product Management job family, operating at a country level. They are required to own and drive the regional product strategy depending on the requirements of the business and where applicable align to a Global Product Strategy. The primary responsibility of the Product Manager is to use their market, client, industry and technology focus to provide context to the strategy for new / existing products / offers within Practice portfolio. The objective is to ensure that the portfolio remains relevant, sustainable, competitive and compelling within the markets / industries that they serve.

Own and Drive Product Strategy

Product Managers are responsible for developing and executing against a Product Strategy. This would include extensive data driven research into Client, Market, Technology, Legislation and industry trends, this data is used to drive continuous improvement in the existing product portfolio and invention of new products for the market. A successful product manager conducts continuous research to grow their market knowledge and develop market insights. They apply this knowledge when formulating robust product strategies for products in their Practice.

Define Market Opportunities

Product Managers are the market and technology domain experts within the company with respect to a particular product category.

They work closely with Marketing and their Sales (Geography and GTM) colleagues to perform client, competitor and market analysis. They gather data to identify product and client requirements that are required to identify opportunities and to de ne the product roadmap.

New Product or Enhancement Concept Initiation

Defined market opportunities will initiate a process of new product or new enhancement introduction. Product Managers utilize market, client, industry and technology data to develop concepts for new products / offers. Similarly, they will work with stakeholders and incorporate client feedback to identify enhancement concepts for existing product that will generate proficiencies and growth in the value propositions. They own the production of opportunity statements, articulate the value proposition.

Contribute to Product Concept Feasibility Investigation

Product Managers determine the feasibility of value proposition design concepts for development of new product / offers. The Product Manager provides input during this stage in terms of expertise, research (data) and design ideas. They define and develop product specifications. It is the responsibility of the Product manager to work with the commercial function to ensure all new products / offers are embedded into a sustainable and scalable business model.

Product Development Process

They work closely with the Service Development and Enablement, as part of a cross functional Agile team, ensure that the product / offer is Ready for Sale (RfS), Ready for Pilot (RfP) and General Availability (GA) in the identified regions:

Influence regional resource planning, sales target coverage and hiring to ensure sufficient support in the sales and delivery process.

Own the on-boarding and communication of product updates.

Product Lifecycle Management and Monitoring

Product Managers takes responsibility for the definition, monitoring and management of the lifecycle roadmap for each product in their portfolio. They ensure that current features and benefits are appropriately aligned to the product definition, market requirements and evolving client needs. A client focus is imperative and the regular engagement with Client Services Managers to understand service performance and client satisfaction as input to service delivery, product management, and performance measurement processes.

Client Focus and Sales Performance

The Product Manager is expected to provide support to Sales teams however, The Product Manager will be required to:

Early identification of Trial and Pilot clients to ensure we have the required momentum to launch the offering sustainably.

Engage with Technology Partners

Technology Partners are an important element creating the right product / offer and the Product Managers are expected to maintain a strong relationship with Technology Partner. The Product manager is expected to engage Technology Partners to ensure the following:

Requirements:

5 to 10 years experience in a similar role within the IT sector

Relevant Bachelors degree

Extensive systems integration experience

