Product Manager (Physical Asset Management Solution) (CH681) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

We are looking for a Product Manager, with engineering and physical asset management product development experience, for our client in Stellenbosch. Our client is a technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa.

About the role

The Product Manager will take full ownership of the Smart Asset Management Solution (SAMS).

SAMS offers asset visibility, lifecycle management and decision support to municipalities and other organisations. You could be part of maximising service delivery to citizens throughout Africa.

As a Product Manager, you will be responsible for protecting the WHY, understanding the WHAT, and guiding the HOW of your product. More specifically, this role involves identifying opportunities and developing proposals for new features, facilitating the product forum to prioritise features, managing the product roadmap, scheduling deliverables for and managing the development team, monitoring deployments, ensuring that the product addresses clients needs, and driving user adoption.

You will need to have good interpersonal skills to engage with all the various stakeholders, excellent project management skills, and be attentive to detail. Your experience in the field of Physical Asset Management and asset monitoring implementation projects using IoT devices and sensors will be essential.

Requirements

4+ years experience in managing software development with supervisory responsibilities

Engineering Degree

Attention to detail

Project management skills

Systems Engineering skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

High proficiency in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel

Insight and a passion for technology

Advantageous

Experience in Physical Asset Management Life Cycle Management

Experience in Asset Monitoring implementation projects using GSM and/or IoT Networks

Masters degree

EE candidate

What to expect

Passionate and dedicated team members – We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making.

– We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making. Growth opportunities – We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification.

– We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification. Flexibility – 3 remote work days with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused.

– 3 remote work days with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused. An energising environment – We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives.

– We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives. Income protection & death cover – We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur.

– We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur. Employee Wellness Programme – We are holistic beings and therefore we invest in the health and wellbeing of our staff.

General:

