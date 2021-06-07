Production Manager at Drake International

Our Client manufactures injection mounding components to the automotive sector. They are looking for a production manager to join the expanding teamLooking for a candidate who comes the injection moulding industry, with production management experience.Must have requirements:

Grade 12 (Matric) Including a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

5+ year’s experience of leadership and management within production

Proficient computer Skills

Flexible to work weekends and overtime as needed.

Own Car

Duties & Responsibilities

Participates in monthly site safety review to understand problem areas and establish plans to improve overall safety record and reduce [URL Removed] the safety of workplace for associates through coordination of efforts with the Health and Safety team and adhering to standards

Ensure quality of products and services for our customers

Ensure on time delivery of parts and services for customers

Responsible for Productivity and Cost

Promote Core Values and Systems

Lead Change

Facilitate, coach and motivate leaders and associates

Establish clear goals and tasks to achieve short term and long term corporate goals

Manage, teach and lead lean manufacturing practices and systems

Ensure proper scheduling and staffing to meet customer needs

Follow problem solving guidelines to identify the root cause of problems, and develop actions to contain, correct and prevent their re occurrence

Administer company policies and procedures

Promote continuous improvement activities, such as, but not limited to, problem solving, and cross functional teams.

Promote the manufacturing system, policies and goals

Staff Management:

Responsible for the overall direction, coordination and management of the manufacturing area staff of 120 people, which include supervisors, team leaders and Setters.

Conduct timely and complete performance evaluations of direct associates, and ensure timely and complete performance evaluation of associates reporting under indirect supervision

Assess subordinates skill sets, current and future development needs and take steps to mentor and develop them appropriately

Service Specific Activities

Responsible for leading day to day operations of a manufacturing location/area to include safety, quality, efficiency’s and meeting customer expectations. Provides leadership to supervision and employees and ensures they have the proper tools to perform their job safely and efficiently.

Engages the team in identifying and implementing continuous improvement projects.

Engages production floor employees in problem resolution

Utilising Lean Manufacturing techniques as needed.

Performs necessary administrative functions such as budgetary administration, employee safety, performance reviews and employee counselling.

Participates in weekly forecast calls to meet customer’s shipment deadlines.

Reviews and updates Key Performance Indicators KPIs

Attends pre-shift meetings to observe and provide feedback to operations team focusing on continuous improvement.

Conducts Behaviour-Based Safety observations.

Meet with Planning and Operations team members to discuss production schedules and changes in the schedule that are needed.

Coordinates with the Maintenance Department to prioritise maintenance work orders in an effort to improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness and downtime.

Ensures employees are properly trained in all aspects of their jobs.

Works with Quality team to review Quality issues through HFI and scrap process.

May participate in Union Leadership/Management meetings and follows-up as necessary if site is unionised.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Candidate must be able to :

Deadline driven/ have sense of urgency

Responsible & Attention to detail and able to demonstrate accuracy.

Have Excellent trouble shooting skills and ability to diagnose and complete repairs

able to take direction and be self-motivated, work under high pressure situations

Interpersonal skills – maintaining good working relationships.

Candidate needs to be able to start immediatelyIf you have not heard from us with in a week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful.

