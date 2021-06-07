Professional Officer: PSR And Water Pollution at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

WATER AND WASTE – WATER AND SANITATION – WATER DEMAND MANAGEMENT AND STRATEGY – PSR AND WATER POLLUTION (DISTRICT 1)

PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: PSR AND WATER POLLUTION (DISTRICT 1)

BASIC SALARY: 417 967 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 80/21 – ATHLONE

Requirements:

A B Degree/BTech in Chemical Engineering or related

Two (2) to three (3) years’ relevant experience

Valid Code EB driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Regulating Water Service Intermediaries and related alternative water initiatives for compliance with agreement conditions and relevant legislation

Encouraging and promoting self-regulation through incentive-based mechanisms (e.g Water Star Rating Certification audits, in order to protect infrastructure and environment against damage/overexploitation and ensuring public health

Coordinating area-based service delivery activities relating to the relevant water by-laws systematic monitor implementation, output and measuring the effectiveness of special programmes/projects to improve current and future management of outputs, outcomes and impact

Conducting water audit inspections in the commercial/industrial sector using up to date concepts, including the Gross Leasable Area and others

Forging partnerships and sharing information with relevant stakeholders, to promote compliance with relevant water by-laws and policies

Facilitating and conducting water bylaws audits, e.g Water Star Rating Certification and GLA inspections

Ensuring positive and supportive relationships with internal and external stakeholders liaison (e.g water service intermediaries and area-based service delivery teams and relevant internal units)

Ensuring the measurement, monitoring and evaluation of results and impacts of all activities, clarifying the responsibilities and preparing the work plan and the detail budget for the monitoring and evaluation activities

Responsible for administration, compiling and maintenance of reports.

Closing date: 18 June 2021

Closing date: 18 June 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

