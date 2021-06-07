Programme Coordinator and Leadership Facilitator at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Programme Coordinator and Leadership Facilitator.

The role will be responsible for the coordination and facilitation of an after school leadership programme including all other events relevant to the organisation.

Requirements:

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle.

Experience and knowledge in leadership development and project management.

Passion for working in Education and Youth Development.

Strong organisational skills and the ability to work independently.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying

Learn more/Apply for this position