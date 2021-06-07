Programme Coordinator and Leadership Facilitator at Headhunters

Jun 7, 2021

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Programme Coordinator and Leadership Facilitator.

The role will be responsible for the coordination and facilitation of an after school leadership programme including all other events relevant to the organisation.

Requirements:

  • Valid driver’s license and own vehicle.
  • Experience and knowledge in leadership development and project management.
  • Passion for working in Education and Youth Development.
  • Strong organisational skills and the ability to work independently.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying

