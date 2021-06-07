Programme Coordinator and Leadership Facilitator at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Programme Coordinator and Leadership Facilitator.
The role will be responsible for the coordination and facilitation of an after school leadership programme including all other events relevant to the organisation.
Requirements:
- Valid driver’s license and own vehicle.
- Experience and knowledge in leadership development and project management.
- Passion for working in Education and Youth Development.
- Strong organisational skills and the ability to work independently.
