Project Accounts Controller at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Project Accounts Controller (Fixed Term Contract)

Purpose of the job:

Responsible for maintaining, updating and reporting multiple Project Control spreadsheets to ensure accurate project data is available to the business. Entering cost, schedule, and resource forecasts into Project Control systems. Tracking project financial data and reporting this within standard Contract Status [URL Removed] trends, analyze and interpret data and information to ensure all data and information are accurate. Generate regular reports. Supports the generation and review of the business in balancing resource demand/allocation across bids & contracts.

Minimum qualifications:

Degree/National Diploma or equivalent in a Financial/PM/business qualification and/or equivalent business experience

Roles and Responsibilities:

Financial Control:

Monitor performance against budget (expense controls, variances, etc.)

Initiate requests for CAPEX/Disposal/Transfers

Participate in the Audit process

Adhere to Financial Policies and Procedures

Protect company assets (working capital & fixed assets)

Detect and prevent fraud

Promote good Corporate Governance

SHE:

Conduct continuous Risk Assessments in the workplace

Conduct Planned Task Observations in the workplace

Identify potential hazards and critical safety issues in the workplace

Address workplace hazards and risks

Apply safety, health and environment practices and legal requirements when working on machines and equipment

Quality Management System:

Comply with the requirements of the Projects Quality Assurance system

Policies and Procedures:

Develop and update Project Policies, Procedures, Protocols, Work Instructions, Codes of Practice, etc.

Operate according to standard operating procedures and within the parameters of applicable legislation

PROCESS:

Use Project Control tools and spreadsheets to monitor project costs

Planning, cost collection, and performance measurement on projects

Project Accounting project status reports that shows overall movement of forecasts and use of contingencies within the period and project

Cost scope or the project manageable units, work breakdown structures, control accounts and packages

Develop time-phased schedules

Levelling resource demands to meet project capacity

Planning and scheduling costs

Risk and opportunity management of project

Identify, assess, allocate and manage all project risks and project opportunities

