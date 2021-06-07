Project Manager (Electrical) at Headhunters

Jun 7, 2021

Our client based in George is currently looking to employ an experienced Project Manager to their team, with 7 years experienced gained in a similar role within the electrical engineering sector.

Qualifications :

  • Engineering qualification

Other :

  • 7 years experience in a similar role within a electrical engineering business
  • Exceptional knowledge in Electrical fields.
  • Experienced with working on sub-stations, transformers, high mass lines
  • MVLV knowledge is essential
  • Ability to read circuit diagrams etc
  • Knowledge in planned maintenance
  • Experience on larger electrical motors
  • Ability to work with people and lead a team
  • Strong admin skills is essential
  • MS Excel skills must be above average

Candidates must be able to understand & converse in Afrikaans

Candidates must have their own transport

Please indicate reason for wanting to relocate to Garden Route / already be relocating to Garden Route

