Project Manager -Fire Systems
Montague Gardens, Cape Town.
CTC Salary Band: R452 695.00 per annum to R603 593.00 per annum
Fire Management Company specializing in Medium and Lage project seek an experienced Project Manager to do Project Planning and Resourcing, Project Management, Project Financial Management, OSHEM, and Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Support, Reporting
The purpose of this role is to plan and manage the implementation and profitability of projects, monitor and manage OSHEM and operational compliance on projects, and to support sales and marketing by identifying opportunities and supporting the sales process.
Min Requirements:
NQF 6 in Project Management in the built environment is required.
In the absence of relevant qualifications, experience in the relevant field and at the relevant level will be considered.
5 years in project management of built environment projects is required.
3 years of experience in the fire protection environment is imperative.
Head of the department – is looking for someone who has experience in our industry but second to this would be from the wet services or HVAC industry/Building Industry – Commercial building (strictly no candidates from residential building industry)
Competencies:
Planning and organizing
Budgeting
Project management
Contract management
Written communication
Risk management
Quality management
Service provider management
Operational planning
Influencing
Collaboration
Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Planning & Organising
- Budgeting
- Project Management
- Contract Management
- Written Communication
- Risk Management
- Quality Management
- Service Provider Management
- Operational Planning
- Influencing
- Collaboration
- NQF 6
- Project Manager
- Fire Protection
- OSHEM
- Reporting
- Project Financial Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma