Project Manager -Fire Systems Montague Gardens Cape Town.

Project Manager -Fire Systems

Montague Gardens, Cape Town.

CTC Salary Band: R452 695.00 per annum to R603 593.00 per annum

Fire Management Company specializing in Medium and Lage project seek an experienced Project Manager to do Project Planning and Resourcing, Project Management, Project Financial Management, OSHEM, and Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Support, Reporting

The purpose of this role is to plan and manage the implementation and profitability of projects, monitor and manage OSHEM and operational compliance on projects, and to support sales and marketing by identifying opportunities and supporting the sales process.

Min Requirements:

NQF 6 in Project Management in the built environment is required.

In the absence of relevant qualifications, experience in the relevant field and at the relevant level will be considered.

5 years in project management of built environment projects is required.

3 years of experience in the fire protection environment is imperative.

Head of the department – is looking for someone who has experience in our industry but second to this would be from the wet services or HVAC industry/Building Industry – Commercial building (strictly no candidates from residential building industry)

Competencies:

Planning and organizing

Budgeting

Project management

Contract management

Written communication

Risk management

Quality management

Service provider management

Operational planning

Influencing

Collaboration

Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

