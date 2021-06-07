Project Manager IT

Working within a small Projects Team, you will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of assigned projects being delivered to our clients. Some of your duties will include:
- Setting project goals and coming up with plans to meet those goals.
- Maintaining project timeframes, budgeting estimates and status reports.
- Managing stakeholders, technical resources, and 3rd parties
- Coordinating project team members, developing schedules and individual responsibilities
- Implementing strategies that deliver projects on schedule and within budget.
- Using project management tools to track project performance and schedule adherence.
- Conducting risk assessments.
- Organising regular meetings to discuss project goals and progress.
- Reporting directly to clients at a senior management and board level.
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Project Governance
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Delivery management
- Prince2 Practitioner
- PRINCE2
- Project Management Methods
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years [other] Information Technology
- More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
SmallMedium sized IT Managed Services company providing support services to a wide range of UK-base customers.