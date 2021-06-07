Project Manager IT

Working within a small Projects Team, you will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of assigned projects being delivered to our clients. Some of your duties will include:

Setting project goals and coming up with plans to meet those goals.

Maintaining project timeframes, budgeting estimates and status reports.

Managing stakeholders, technical resources, and 3rd parties

Coordinating project team members, developing schedules and individual responsibilities

Implementing strategies that deliver projects on schedule and within budget.

Using project management tools to track project performance and schedule adherence.

Conducting risk assessments.

Organising regular meetings to discuss project goals and progress.

Reporting directly to clients at a senior management and board level.

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Project Governance

Project Management

Project Planning

Delivery management

Prince2 Practitioner

PRINCE2

Project Management Methods

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years [other] Information Technology

More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SmallMedium sized IT Managed Services company providing support services to a wide range of UK-base customers.

