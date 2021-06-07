Project Manager IT

Working within a small Projects Team, you will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of assigned projects being delivered to our clients. Some of your duties will include:

  • Setting project goals and coming up with plans to meet those goals.
  • Maintaining project timeframes, budgeting estimates and status reports.
  • Managing stakeholders, technical resources, and 3rd parties
  • Coordinating project team members, developing schedules and individual responsibilities
  • Implementing strategies that deliver projects on schedule and within budget.
  • Using project management tools to track project performance and schedule adherence.
  • Conducting risk assessments.
  • Organising regular meetings to discuss project goals and progress.
  • Reporting directly to clients at a senior management and board level.

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • Project Governance
  • Project Management
  • Project Planning
  • Delivery management
  • Prince2 Practitioner
  • PRINCE2
  • Project Management Methods
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years [other] Information Technology
  • More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

SmallMedium sized IT Managed Services company providing support services to a wide range of UK-base customers.

