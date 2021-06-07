Property Portfolio Executive at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

The Portfolio Executive will resume overall Strategic Management and Responsibility for a large, prominent Portfolio, reporting to the Group MD.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

BSc Hons Property Studies or related tertiary qualification

An understanding and passion for the Property Industry

10 – 15 years Property Management Experience

5 years’ experience at Executive/EXCO Level

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Overall Oversight and Management on the Property Management Portfolio for the Group, including;

Asset, Property and Facilities/Operations management, Administration and Management.

Strategic relationship management

Overall Oversight on the Listed Commercial Property Portfolio

Compile monthly and quarterly reports for EXCO and the Board.

Financial Management and Reporting

Valuations

Desired Skills:

