Property Portfolio Executive at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

The Portfolio Executive will resume overall Strategic Management and Responsibility for a large, prominent Portfolio, reporting to the Group MD.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- BSc Hons Property Studies or related tertiary qualification
- An understanding and passion for the Property Industry
- 10 – 15 years Property Management Experience
- 5 years’ experience at Executive/EXCO Level
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Overall Oversight and Management on the Property Management Portfolio for the Group, including;
- Asset, Property and Facilities/Operations management, Administration and Management.
- Strategic relationship management
- Overall Oversight on the Listed Commercial Property Portfolio
- Compile monthly and quarterly reports for EXCO and the Board.
- Financial Management and Reporting
- Valuations
Desired Skills:
- Financial Management and Reporting
About The Employer:
