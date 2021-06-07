Quality Coordinator

Requirements:
Matric
3 5 years relevant administration experience
ISO 9001:2018 Quality System
JDE
Quality Assurance training
Manufacturing Industry experience
Duties:
Quality Coordination
Investigate and close customer complaints according to process and SHEQSYs requirements
Coordinate and share inspection bookings, and report on statistics in the monthly management report
Review business processes related to customer complaints for adherence, corrective actions and report these to Quality Manager
General Administration
Order stationery and promotional goods as per departmental procedure
Adhere to departmental standards for manual and electronic filing
Complete credit card recons as per company policy and make supplier payments within required timelines
Manage divisional time sheets/attendance register as per company policy
Compile/distribute documents, reports/presentations according to Company outlines, templates and management requirements
Verify and correct quality implementation seniors month-end reports as required
Travel and Meeting Coordination
Prepare travel packs prior to travel, make travel arrangements in line with Companys travel policy and complete travel recons in time
Prepare provisions for meetings in time for review by managers (e.g. documents, presentations)