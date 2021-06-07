Quality Coordinator

Requirements:

Matric

3 5 years relevant administration experience

ISO 9001:2018 Quality System

JDE

Quality Assurance training

Manufacturing Industry experience

Duties:

Quality Coordination

Investigate and close customer complaints according to process and SHEQSYs requirements

Coordinate and share inspection bookings, and report on statistics in the monthly management report

Review business processes related to customer complaints for adherence, corrective actions and report these to Quality Manager

General Administration

Order stationery and promotional goods as per departmental procedure

Adhere to departmental standards for manual and electronic filing

Complete credit card recons as per company policy and make supplier payments within required timelines

Manage divisional time sheets/attendance register as per company policy

Compile/distribute documents, reports/presentations according to Company outlines, templates and management requirements

Verify and correct quality implementation seniors month-end reports as required

Travel and Meeting Coordination

Prepare travel packs prior to travel, make travel arrangements in line with Companys travel policy and complete travel recons in time

Prepare provisions for meetings in time for review by managers (e.g. documents, presentations)

