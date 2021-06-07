Receptionist

Urgent position for a professional, well presented Receptionist/Girl Friday that can assist with general administration duties.

Duties & Responsibilities
Being the first point of call and brand ambassador for the company over the phone and in reception of arriving clients
Managing the reception area including receiving customers/clients/visitors in a friendly and professional manner

  • Handling of incoming calls in a professional and courteous manner
  • Deal with administrative tasks
  • Understanding the organisations aims and objectives
  • Handle work efficiently and using own initiative
  • Discretion and confidentiality
  • Devising and maintaining office systems, including data management and filling
  • Screening phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them when appropriate on behalf of directors and staff, and answering general incoming calls for the office
  • Dealing with incoming emails, faxes and post
  • Collecting mail at post box
  • Carrying out specific projects (New business)
  • Support the team to manage workload and activities, invoicing, creditors/debtors, re-name on Acc-fin system, save items on server
  • Identify, anticipate and prepare information requirements of the team for meetings, appointments, presentations etc and follow up inwards and outwards requests for information, outstanding reports, and correspondence
  • Manage company social media daily/weekly/monthly
  • Handle requests and queries appropriately
  • Source office suppliers and manage petty cash accounts, stationary, telephone, photocopying, IT etc
  • Traffic fine management
  • Customer B/Day & staff management
  • Customer and company events – Christmas etc.
  • Basic book-keeping functions

Desired Skills:

  • Reception desk
  • Reception Management
  • Visitor

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

