Urgent position for a professional, well presented Receptionist/Girl Friday that can assist with general administration duties.
Duties & Responsibilities
Being the first point of call and brand ambassador for the company over the phone and in reception of arriving clients
Managing the reception area including receiving customers/clients/visitors in a friendly and professional manner
- Handling of incoming calls in a professional and courteous manner
- Deal with administrative tasks
- Understanding the organisations aims and objectives
- Handle work efficiently and using own initiative
- Discretion and confidentiality
- Devising and maintaining office systems, including data management and filling
- Screening phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them when appropriate on behalf of directors and staff, and answering general incoming calls for the office
- Dealing with incoming emails, faxes and post
- Collecting mail at post box
- Carrying out specific projects (New business)
- Support the team to manage workload and activities, invoicing, creditors/debtors, re-name on Acc-fin system, save items on server
- Identify, anticipate and prepare information requirements of the team for meetings, appointments, presentations etc and follow up inwards and outwards requests for information, outstanding reports, and correspondence
- Manage company social media daily/weekly/monthly
- Handle requests and queries appropriately
- Source office suppliers and manage petty cash accounts, stationary, telephone, photocopying, IT etc
- Traffic fine management
- Customer B/Day & staff management
- Customer and company events – Christmas etc.
- Basic book-keeping functions
Desired Skills:
- Reception desk
- Reception Management
- Visitor
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years