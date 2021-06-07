Receptionist

Urgent position for a professional, well presented Receptionist/Girl Friday that can assist with general administration duties.

Duties & Responsibilities

Being the first point of call and brand ambassador for the company over the phone and in reception of arriving clients

Managing the reception area including receiving customers/clients/visitors in a friendly and professional manner

Handling of incoming calls in a professional and courteous manner

Deal with administrative tasks

Understanding the organisations aims and objectives

Handle work efficiently and using own initiative

Discretion and confidentiality

Devising and maintaining office systems, including data management and filling

Screening phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them when appropriate on behalf of directors and staff, and answering general incoming calls for the office

Dealing with incoming emails, faxes and post

Collecting mail at post box

Carrying out specific projects (New business)

Support the team to manage workload and activities, invoicing, creditors/debtors, re-name on Acc-fin system, save items on server

Identify, anticipate and prepare information requirements of the team for meetings, appointments, presentations etc and follow up inwards and outwards requests for information, outstanding reports, and correspondence

Manage company social media daily/weekly/monthly

Handle requests and queries appropriately

Source office suppliers and manage petty cash accounts, stationary, telephone, photocopying, IT etc

Traffic fine management

Customer B/Day & staff management

Customer and company events – Christmas etc.

Basic book-keeping functions

Desired Skills:

Reception desk

Reception Management

Visitor

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

