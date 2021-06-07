Sales Administrator – IT

Well established IT Company is looking for a Sales Administrator based in Umhlanga

Purpose

Ensures the efficient handling of customer sales orders from the enquiry stage through to the delivery stage

They work to ensure efficiency and productivity of the organization by dealing with queries, managing administration for the team, managing expectation with customers and providers as well as ensuring service sales and delivery deadlines are met

This is an important position in terms of ensuring the organization has the necessary administration completed in order to achieve its sales targets

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

2+ years of administrative and organizational experience, preferably within the IT, or ISP industry.

Knowledge / Skills

Perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

Knowledge of Information Technology industry products, services, licensing and technologies with a learned focus on products and services sold by THE COMPANY.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook.

Understanding of VoIP Telephony.

Understanding of Internet Access Services.

Customer Service Skills.

Negotiation Skills.

Logistics Understanding.

Detail aware and oriented for accuracy.

Good organizational skills and ability to manage multiple projects at the same time.

Documentation and record management skills.

Good command of the English language (both verbal and written).

Good email, telephonic and interpersonal communication skills (in English).

Ability to manage own time and tasks to meet deadlines.

Ability to work independently, unsupervised.

Ability to engage at a meaningful level with the management team, staff, providers, public and customers.

Ability to work within a structured team environment.

Awareness and understanding of commercial terms within the Sales space (Margin, Gross Profit, Revenue, Turnover, Net Profit, Cost of Sales, discounting, etc.).

Understanding of budgets.

Basic Functions

Support the Directors, Sales Force and associated departments with general operations and administration to assist in achieving the company sales objectives.

Manage feasibilities for new services end to end.

Manage and administer client files and records.

Manage and administer the order process from end to end.

Manage and administer service document and database systems.

Assist with the management of Service Delivery through updates, administration and continued expectation management with customers, internal departments and suppliers.

Assist with overflow telephone message handling for the sales and support staff.

Assist with any general administrative requirements to support the organization in its objectives.

Communicate to customers by keeping them informed of progress, notifying them of impending changes, agreed outages, etc.

Document internal processes and procedures related to duties and responsibilities.

Additional Duties And Responsibilities

Identify areas for improvement and make constructive suggestions for change.

This job description is not exhaustive and may be subject to change depending on business requirements.

Desired Skills:

Sales Administrator

Information Technology

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Learn more/Apply for this position