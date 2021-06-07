Sales Executive at Ntice Search

A leading Industrial Automation component supplier in South Africa, who specializes in supplying Industrial Automation components and services; from factory NEW components, back to legacy PLC and DCS systems. They are searching for a Junior Sales Executive to join their sales force in Johannesburg they will assure you financial stability with their bonus [URL Removed] ideal candidate needs to be a true go getter, hunter profile that has a strong energy and is not scared to cold call. Someone who is resilient to being rejected and that can just keep moving forward.Key Performance Areas:
- Sales generation in the Gauteng and possibly other surrounding Provinces, South Africa at required profit margins.
- Cold calling, canvassing for new business throughout the relevant provinces, following up on leads and referrals. Recorded timeously and efficiently on our Sales Software.
- Regular client visits in the Gauteng area. Recorded timeously and efficiently on our Sales Software.
- Preparing quotations, placing orders, and following up on deliveries, after sales service. Making extensive use of Excel, PDF, Word, Outlook etc.
- Implement and monitoring of marketing activities.
- Following company processes and systems, which includes a comprehensive Sales reporting system for all relevant excels and software.
- Helping out in whatever way would benefit the company.
- Maintaining decorum and excellent manner to promote the exceptional reputation of the company.
- Ensuring timeous payments from clients.
Targets:
- 10 completed phone calls per day, to potential clients (only counted if the Technician/decision maker is reached), recorded accurately on the software.
- One day of meetings, 5 meetings minimum, every 2 weeks, recorded accurately on software.
- Average of R50 000.00 turnover per month for the first 6 months.
- Average of [URL Removed] turnover for the second 6 months.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Own Vehicle
- Strong sales personality
- Proof of commission
Desired Skills:
- sales Executive
- Automation