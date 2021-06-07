Sales Executive at Ntice Search

Jun 7, 2021

A leading Industrial Automation component supplier in South Africa, who specializes in supplying Industrial Automation components and services; from factory NEW components, back to legacy PLC and DCS systems. They are searching for a Junior Sales Executive to join their sales force in Johannesburg they will assure you financial stability with their bonus [URL Removed] ideal candidate needs to be a true go getter, hunter profile that has a strong energy and is not scared to cold call. Someone who is resilient to being rejected and that can just keep moving forward.Key Performance Areas:

  • Sales generation in the Gauteng and possibly other surrounding Provinces, South Africa at required profit margins.
  • Cold calling, canvassing for new business throughout the relevant provinces, following up on leads and referrals. Recorded timeously and efficiently on our Sales Software.
  • Regular client visits in the Gauteng area. Recorded timeously and efficiently on our Sales Software.
  • Preparing quotations, placing orders, and following up on deliveries, after sales service. Making extensive use of Excel, PDF, Word, Outlook etc.
  • Implement and monitoring of marketing activities.
  • Following company processes and systems, which includes a comprehensive Sales reporting system for all relevant excels and software.
  • Helping out in whatever way would benefit the company.
  • Maintaining decorum and excellent manner to promote the exceptional reputation of the company.
  • Ensuring timeous payments from clients.

Targets:

  • 10 completed phone calls per day, to potential clients (only counted if the Technician/decision maker is reached), recorded accurately on the software.
  • One day of meetings, 5 meetings minimum, every 2 weeks, recorded accurately on software.
  • Average of R50 000.00 turnover per month for the first 6 months.
  • Average of [URL Removed] turnover for the second 6 months.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Own Vehicle
  • Strong sales personality
  • Proof of commission

Desired Skills:

  • sales Executive
  • Automation

