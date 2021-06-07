Sales Representative

Purpose of the Role:
Responsible for seeing clients on an external basis.
Required to generate quotations and liaise with Sales Manager on progress in terms of orders received.
Min Qualifications:
- Matric with 2-4 years of experience in the field or in a related area is an advantage.
- Experience with standard concepts, practices, and procedures within the Environmental and Rapid Response field.
Skills:
- The ability to multi Task
- Customer Orientation
- Enthusiasm
- Professional
- Efficiency
- Good communication skills
- Strong accuracy and organizing skills.
- Strong attention to detail
- Attentiveness
- Assertiveness
Job Repsonsibilities:
Organization and Management
- Report to Sales Manager on all movements, clients, travel in the form of sales call sheet.
- Planning and coordinating client lists, visits, appointments, site meetings and quotations.
- Monitor performance with respect to sales targets.
- Generate and forward quotations and costings to client.
- Liaising with Sales Manager in terms of job scheduling, resource management and related items for work landed.
- Liaise with clients in terms of quotation follow up, order generation and submission and reporting, costing submission etc. related to clients.
Administrative Function:
- Monitoring sales figures and report to sales manager.
- Compiling call sheets and quotes.
- Follow up on quotations.
- Manage company vehicle related function with regards to fuel usage, mileage and maintenance with fleet controller/sales manager.
Daily Tasks/Responsibilities
- Visit clients and set up [URL Removed] quotations and follow up on appointments/quotations.
- Liaise with Sales Manager in terms of orders received, operations jobs planned or emergency response for clients.
- Follow up with stores/dispatch on product deliveries related to orders received.
- Record vehicle usage and maintain checklists for vehicle.
Desired Skills:
- Sales Rep
- Customer Liason
- Professional
- Assertiveness
- Attention to detail
- Deadline driven
- Sheq complaint
- Waste cleaning
- Environmental Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our client specialises in industrial cleaning, hazardous waste management, contaminated land rehabilitation, stockpile remediation and marine related services.
Our cleint is a specialist cleaning and decontamination of buildings and sites, specifically with regards to minimising the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic by making your critical environments safe.