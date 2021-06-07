Sales Representative

Jun 7, 2021

Purpose of the Role:

Responsible for seeing clients on an external basis.
Required to generate quotations and liaise with Sales Manager on progress in terms of orders received.

Min Qualifications:

  • Matric with 2-4 years of experience in the field or in a related area is an advantage.
  • Experience with standard concepts, practices, and procedures within the Environmental and Rapid Response field.

Skills:

  • The ability to multi Task
  • Customer Orientation
  • Enthusiasm
  • Professional
  • Efficiency
  • Good communication skills
  • Strong accuracy and organizing skills.
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Attentiveness
  • Assertiveness

Job Repsonsibilities:
Organization and Management

  • Report to Sales Manager on all movements, clients, travel in the form of sales call sheet.
  • Planning and coordinating client lists, visits, appointments, site meetings and quotations.
  • Monitor performance with respect to sales targets.
  • Generate and forward quotations and costings to client.
  • Liaising with Sales Manager in terms of job scheduling, resource management and related items for work landed.
  • Liaise with clients in terms of quotation follow up, order generation and submission and reporting, costing submission etc. related to clients.

Administrative Function:

  • Monitoring sales figures and report to sales manager.
  • Compiling call sheets and quotes.
  • Follow up on quotations.
  • Manage company vehicle related function with regards to fuel usage, mileage and maintenance with fleet controller/sales manager.

Daily Tasks/Responsibilities

  • Visit clients and set up [URL Removed] quotations and follow up on appointments/quotations.
  • Liaise with Sales Manager in terms of orders received, operations jobs planned or emergency response for clients.
  • Follow up with stores/dispatch on product deliveries related to orders received.
  • Record vehicle usage and maintain checklists for vehicle.

Desired Skills:

  • Sales Rep
  • Customer Liason
  • Professional
  • Assertiveness
  • Attention to detail
  • Deadline driven
  • Sheq complaint
  • Waste cleaning
  • Environmental Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client specialises in industrial cleaning, hazardous waste management, contaminated land rehabilitation, stockpile remediation and marine related services.

Our cleint is a specialist cleaning and decontamination of buildings and sites, specifically with regards to minimising the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic by making your critical environments safe.

Learn more/Apply for this position