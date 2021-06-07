Sales Representative

Purpose of the Role:

Responsible for seeing clients on an external basis.

Required to generate quotations and liaise with Sales Manager on progress in terms of orders received.

Min Qualifications:

Matric with 2-4 years of experience in the field or in a related area is an advantage.

Experience with standard concepts, practices, and procedures within the Environmental and Rapid Response field.

Skills:

The ability to multi Task

Customer Orientation

Enthusiasm

Professional

Efficiency

Good communication skills

Strong accuracy and organizing skills.

Strong attention to detail

Attentiveness

Assertiveness

Job Repsonsibilities:

Organization and Management

Report to Sales Manager on all movements, clients, travel in the form of sales call sheet.

Planning and coordinating client lists, visits, appointments, site meetings and quotations.

Monitor performance with respect to sales targets.

Generate and forward quotations and costings to client.

Liaising with Sales Manager in terms of job scheduling, resource management and related items for work landed.

Liaise with clients in terms of quotation follow up, order generation and submission and reporting, costing submission etc. related to clients.

Administrative Function:

Monitoring sales figures and report to sales manager.

Compiling call sheets and quotes.

Follow up on quotations.

Manage company vehicle related function with regards to fuel usage, mileage and maintenance with fleet controller/sales manager.

Daily Tasks/Responsibilities

Visit clients and set up [URL Removed] quotations and follow up on appointments/quotations.

Liaise with Sales Manager in terms of orders received, operations jobs planned or emergency response for clients.

Follow up with stores/dispatch on product deliveries related to orders received.

Record vehicle usage and maintain checklists for vehicle.

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

Customer Liason

Professional

Assertiveness

Attention to detail

Deadline driven

Sheq complaint

Waste cleaning

Environmental Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client specialises in industrial cleaning, hazardous waste management, contaminated land rehabilitation, stockpile remediation and marine related services.

Our cleint is a specialist cleaning and decontamination of buildings and sites, specifically with regards to minimising the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic by making your critical environments safe.

