Senior Claims Assessor at Legalwise

Do you stand for justice, fairness and honesty in a democratic society?

Do you believe in protecting the legal rights of South Africans, whoever the transgressor?

We cherish our independence and our power to act without interference. We give our Members legal power to enforce and defend their rights through professional legal representation. If our commitment to society resonates with your character, then please respond to this call to join our team of LegalWise Champions.

Would you say that:

You produce high quality, detailed work?

You are a compassionate listener and advisor?

You possess sound Legal knowledge?

You conduct yourself in a professional and highly engaging manner?

The look no further LegalWise seeks to employ a Senior Claims Assessor who will achieve optimal customer satisfaction through the rendering of excellent service to attorneys and members by accurately processing request for indemnity in terms of the LegalWise policy, procedure and tariff, as well as ensuring that internal quality standards are met.

Here is what your main responsibility will entail:

Render claims, policy application and general legal advice

Administer claims files (discharging company policy obligations in accordance with service levels)

Liaise with attorneys and branches regarding claims and customer complaints

General administration duties, e.g. diarising of files, drafting correspondence, perusing incoming correspondence

Assist with attorneys/staff training when required

General branch duties as requested

Prepare reports when required

Supervise claims hub staff, including performance assessment and development

Assist with ad hoc tasks as and when required.

Qualifications and experience required:

Completed LLB Degree

Minimum of 3 years legal experience

Previous claims experience

Tariff knowledge

Taxation experience

Computer literate: proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel & Outlook)

Skills and competencies required:

Strong customer services orientation and good consultation skills

Excellent communication skills with the ability to liaise professionally at all levels

Leadership skills with the ability to talk in front of groups of people

Good administration skills including excellent time management skills

Good problem solving and negotiation skills

Ability to work independently as part of a team

Able to work under pressure

Other requirements:

Must relocate on own cost.

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement.

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement.

Must have valid driver’s license and own reliable transport.

Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience.

Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

Closing date: 14 June 2021

Desired Skills:

Claims

Claims Assessment

Management

Legal

Tariff knowledge

Taxation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Notary

2 to 5 years Claims Assessment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

