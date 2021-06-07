Senior Claims Assessor at Legalwise

Do you stand for justice, fairness and honesty in a democratic society?
Do you believe in protecting the legal rights of South Africans, whoever the transgressor?
We cherish our independence and our power to act without interference. We give our Members legal power to enforce and defend their rights through professional legal representation. If our commitment to society resonates with your character, then please respond to this call to join our team of LegalWise Champions.
Would you say that:
- You produce high quality, detailed work?
- You are a compassionate listener and advisor?
- You possess sound Legal knowledge?
- You conduct yourself in a professional and highly engaging manner?
The look no further LegalWise seeks to employ a Senior Claims Assessor who will achieve optimal customer satisfaction through the rendering of excellent service to attorneys and members by accurately processing request for indemnity in terms of the LegalWise policy, procedure and tariff, as well as ensuring that internal quality standards are met.
Here is what your main responsibility will entail:
- Render claims, policy application and general legal advice
- Administer claims files (discharging company policy obligations in accordance with service levels)
- Liaise with attorneys and branches regarding claims and customer complaints
- General administration duties, e.g. diarising of files, drafting correspondence, perusing incoming correspondence
- Assist with attorneys/staff training when required
- General branch duties as requested
- Prepare reports when required
- Supervise claims hub staff, including performance assessment and development
- Assist with ad hoc tasks as and when required.
Qualifications and experience required:
- Completed LLB Degree
- Minimum of 3 years legal experience
- Previous claims experience
- Tariff knowledge
- Taxation experience
- Computer literate: proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel & Outlook)
Skills and competencies required:
- Strong customer services orientation and good consultation skills
- Excellent communication skills with the ability to liaise professionally at all levels
- Leadership skills with the ability to talk in front of groups of people
- Good administration skills including excellent time management skills
- Good problem solving and negotiation skills
- Ability to work independently as part of a team
- Able to work under pressure
Other requirements:
- Must relocate on own cost.
- ITC/criminal check will be a requirement.
- Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement.
- Must have valid driver’s license and own reliable transport.
Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience.
Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.
Closing date: 14 June 2021
About The Employer:
Who we are
LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.
Equity Statement
LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.
