Senior Creditors Clerk – International Suppliers

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:
– Matric / tertiary qualification in Accounting or Finance.
– Min. 5 Years experience in a similar creditors role.
– Experience in dealing with foreign creditors is essential.
– Experience in capturing invoices in the general ledger on an accounting system.
– Intermediate Excel skills.
– Experience on systems such as Pastel / Syspro.
Main Duties/Key Results Areas:
– Take ownership of the allocated creditors accounts.
– Completion of supplier forex packs.
– Checking all supporting documentation.
– Prepare the relevant daily payment reconciliations.
– Liaising with the banks and sending out cross border payment confirmations and required supporting documentation.
– Daily updating of payment details on the shipment database (Expedite).
– Resolve queries on the supplier accounts.
– Processing of invoices from suppliers onto Syspro as and when required.
– Ensure that the GRNs are correctly matched when processing.
– All and any other related tasks and duties as required by the Employer from time to time.