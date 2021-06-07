Senior Creditors Clerk – International Suppliers

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

– Matric / tertiary qualification in Accounting or Finance.

– Min. 5 Years experience in a similar creditors role.

– Experience in dealing with foreign creditors is essential.

– Experience in capturing invoices in the general ledger on an accounting system.

– Intermediate Excel skills.

– Experience on systems such as Pastel / Syspro.

Main Duties/Key Results Areas:

– Take ownership of the allocated creditors accounts.

– Completion of supplier forex packs.

– Checking all supporting documentation.

– Prepare the relevant daily payment reconciliations.

– Liaising with the banks and sending out cross border payment confirmations and required supporting documentation.

– Daily updating of payment details on the shipment database (Expedite).

– Resolve queries on the supplier accounts.

– Processing of invoices from suppliers onto Syspro as and when required.

– Ensure that the GRNs are correctly matched when processing.

– All and any other related tasks and duties as required by the Employer from time to time.

Learn more/Apply for this position