Senior Data Analytics Specialist

Role Purpose:
Maintain and support:
- Existing MIS databases
- Existing reports and dashboards
- Existing data warehouses
- Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support new databases, and reporting, data warehouse and business intelligence applications from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle. Remain informed about developments and trends in the data enablement field to assist the business to keep its data analytics and management capability up-to-date, and able to meet the future needs of the business in a constantly maturing and increasingly complex short-term insurance industry.
Experience and Qualifications:
Methodologies:
- The candidate must have ability to elicit data requirements from stakeholders
- The candidate must have clear documentation skills
Principles:
- The candidate must be familiar with design patterns in data development industry
- The candidate must have solid understanding of Metadata constructs
- The candidate must have clear understanding of EDW
- Knowledge of Domain driven design would be an advantage
- The candidate must be familiar with the concept of Data Marts
- The candidate must be familiar with abstraction techniques
Modelling:
- The candidate must have proven data modelling techniques (3 years)
- The candidate must have knowledge and experience in Ralph Kimball data warehouse modelling (3 years)
- Knowledge of Immon data warehouse modelling techniques would add an advantage
- The candidate must have data normalization skills most especially the 2nd Normal form
Data Transportation:
- The candidate must have solid experience of ETL systems
- The candidate must have solid experience of sourcing, staging and loading
- The candidate must be familiar with parallel loading principles
- The candidate must be familiar with source to target mapping
Development Software:
- The candidate must have advanced knowledge of T-SQL (4 years) and the following concepts
- Dynamic T-SQL
- Multi-threading
- Performance optimisation and tuning
- The candidate must have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (4 years)
- The candidate must have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (4 years)
- The candidate must have practical experience of MS SSAS OLAP software (4 years)
- The candidate must have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (4 years)
- Knowledge of Database Administration would add an advantage
- Expert knowledge in configuration of database hardware resources
Repository type:
- The candidate must be able to source data from different repositories
- The candidate must be fully acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server repository
- Knowledge of Data Lake would be an advantage
- Knowledge of Oracle would be an advantage
- Knowledge of Hadoop is not essential but will also be an advantage
- Relevant IT and data analytics qualifications, e.g. B.Tech or B.Sc. (Informatics)
- Dimensional modelling and/or relevant Microsoft certification – Advantageous
On-the-job training / qualifications:
- Oracle
- Microsoft Sql Server
- Power BI
- Advanced MS Excel
- Starquest
