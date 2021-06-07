Senior Data Analytics Specialist

Role Purpose:

Maintain and support:

Existing MIS databases

Existing reports and dashboards

Existing data warehouses

Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support new databases, and reporting, data warehouse and business intelligence applications from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle. Remain informed about developments and trends in the data enablement field to assist the business to keep its data analytics and management capability up-to-date, and able to meet the future needs of the business in a constantly maturing and increasingly complex short-term insurance industry.

Experience and Qualifications:

Methodologies:

The candidate must have ability to elicit data requirements from stakeholders

The candidate must have clear documentation skills

Principles:

The candidate must be familiar with design patterns in data development industry

The candidate must have solid understanding of Metadata constructs

The candidate must have clear understanding of EDW

Knowledge of Domain driven design would be an advantage

The candidate must be familiar with the concept of Data Marts

The candidate must be familiar with abstraction techniques

Modelling:

The candidate must have proven data modelling techniques (3 years)

The candidate must have knowledge and experience in Ralph Kimball data warehouse modelling (3 years)

Knowledge of Immon data warehouse modelling techniques would add an advantage

The candidate must have data normalization skills most especially the 2nd Normal form

Data Transportation:

The candidate must have solid experience of ETL systems

The candidate must have solid experience of sourcing, staging and loading

The candidate must be familiar with parallel loading principles

The candidate must be familiar with source to target mapping

Development Software:

The candidate must have advanced knowledge of T-SQL (4 years) and the following concepts

Dynamic T-SQL

Multi-threading

Performance optimisation and tuning

The candidate must have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (4 years)

The candidate must have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (4 years)

The candidate must have practical experience of MS SSAS OLAP software (4 years)

The candidate must have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (4 years)

Knowledge of Database Administration would add an advantage

Expert knowledge in configuration of database hardware resources

Repository type:

The candidate must be able to source data from different repositories

The candidate must be fully acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server repository

Knowledge of Data Lake would be an advantage

Knowledge of Oracle would be an advantage

Knowledge of Hadoop is not essential but will also be an advantage

Relevant IT and data analytics qualifications, e.g. B.Tech or B.Sc. (Informatics)

Dimensional modelling and/or relevant Microsoft certification – Advantageous

On-the-job training / qualifications:

Oracle

Microsoft Sql Server

Power BI

Advanced MS Excel

Starquest

