Senior Developer: Integration

JOB DESCRIPTION
Provide Business Applications Best Practice Integration Solutions
- Design and develop complex business application integration solutions
- Develop and maintenance of the companys external services gateway/ Internal API layer
- Stays abreast of industry trends and all applicable system integration technologies,
Collaborate with IT Internal Stakeholders on System Integration Requirements and Specifications
- Identify and understand source data systems for the development and documentation of data models and application integration specifications
- Lead and executes system integration requirements for all IT projects using best practise methodologies
Digitize Business Tools
- Utilise web design tools and other applicable technologies to digitize manual business tools and/or processes
- Utilise embedded SQL to interface business applications with databases
Business Applications and Integration Layer Maintenance
- Attend to calls for application 2nd line support in terms of the service level agreement
- Analyse configuration or development change requests to applications and integration layer
Business Analysis and Systems Architecture & Design
- Support scoping workshops to extract client business requirements
- Write functional technical designs to support business requirements
- Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies
Accountable for Defining and Developing System Interfaces within companys IT Enterprise Architecture
- Lead the development of the System Interfaces within the company Architecture.
- Introduce and manage the overall technical vision for a particular IT solution.
- Analyse technology environment and enterprise specifics, i.e. review and evaluate the current state of companys architecture (as-is) in order to identify duplications, what is working, what is not working and measure the health of key business processes that are supported by the current architecture.
Guide the application development teams in the execution of the architecture roadmap to ensure that enhancements and modifications to IT solutions adhere to the defined
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Education and Experience
- BSc in Information Technology or equivalent
- 5-8 years extensive working experience and knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems, Microsoft Office Applications, Database Management and networking protocols
- 5-8 years demonstrated ability to provide technical oriented solutions including automation of business processes
- 5-8 years extensive experience in System Integration, interfacing engines/technologies or related technical IS support
- 5-8 years practical experience of SharePoint environment (including SharePoint Server Administration and Governance, Database knowledge and Information Architecture)
- 5-8 years experience of business analysis and design
Critical Competencies
- Microsoft Office SharePoint Server
- Visual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008
- Microsoft Office Applications
- ASP.Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript
- .NET Framework
- ETL Tools
- Networking Protocols- TCP-IP, SNA, 802.x
- Data Interfacing Engines- FTP, XML, HL7