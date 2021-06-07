Senior Developer: Integration

JOB DESCRIPTION

Provide Business Applications Best Practice Integration Solutions

Design and develop complex business application integration solutions

Develop and maintenance of the companys external services gateway/ Internal API layer

Stays abreast of industry trends and all applicable system integration technologies,

Collaborate with IT Internal Stakeholders on System Integration Requirements and Specifications

Identify and understand source data systems for the development and documentation of data models and application integration specifications

Lead and executes system integration requirements for all IT projects using best practise methodologies

Digitize Business Tools

Utilise web design tools and other applicable technologies to digitize manual business tools and/or processes

Utilise embedded SQL to interface business applications with databases

Business Applications and Integration Layer Maintenance

Attend to calls for application 2nd line support in terms of the service level agreement

Analyse configuration or development change requests to applications and integration layer

Business Analysis and Systems Architecture & Design

Support scoping workshops to extract client business requirements

Write functional technical designs to support business requirements

Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

Accountable for Defining and Developing System Interfaces within companys IT Enterprise Architecture

Lead the development of the System Interfaces within the company Architecture.

Introduce and manage the overall technical vision for a particular IT solution.

Analyse technology environment and enterprise specifics, i.e. review and evaluate the current state of companys architecture (as-is) in order to identify duplications, what is working, what is not working and measure the health of key business processes that are supported by the current architecture.

Guide the application development teams in the execution of the architecture roadmap to ensure that enhancements and modifications to IT solutions adhere to the defined

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Education and Experience

BSc in Information Technology or equivalent

5-8 years extensive working experience and knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems, Microsoft Office Applications, Database Management and networking protocols

5-8 years demonstrated ability to provide technical oriented solutions including automation of business processes

5-8 years extensive experience in System Integration, interfacing engines/technologies or related technical IS support

5-8 years practical experience of SharePoint environment (including SharePoint Server Administration and Governance, Database knowledge and Information Architecture)

5-8 years experience of business analysis and design

Critical Competencies

Microsoft Office SharePoint Server

Visual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008

Microsoft Office Applications

ASP.Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript

.NET Framework

ETL Tools

Networking Protocols- TCP-IP, SNA, 802.x

Data Interfacing Engines- FTP, XML, HL7

Learn more/Apply for this position