SENIOR DEVELOPER – INTEGRATION SHAREPOINT

Jun 7, 2021

SHAREPOINT, SYSTEM INTEGRATION, INTERFACING ENGINES/TECHNOLOGIES, ETC

LOCATION: CENTURION

  • DURATION: PERMANENT
  • SALARY: R780 245 CTC PA
  • CLOSING DATE: 14 JUNE 2021

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To bring together system components within the company system landscape into a whole ensuring that they function together to produce an overall integrated solution for the business operations
  • The role also includes the design and coding of business application integration solution to transfer / interface data between systems including but not limited to point- to- point (Batch File, Scripting), FTP, XML, HL7 and other interface engines (e.g. APIs)

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • BSc DEGREE in Information Technology or equivalent
  • 5-8 years extensive working experience and knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems, Microsoft Office Applications, Database Management and networking protocols
  • 5-8 years demonstrated ability to provide technical oriented solutions including automation of business processes
  • 5-8 years extensive experience in System Integration, interfacing engines/technologies or related technical IS support
  • 5-8 years practical experience of SharePoint environment (including SharePoint Server Administration and Governance, Database knowledge and Information Architecture)
  • 5-8 years experience of business analysis and Design

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES

  • Microsoft Office SharePoint Server
  • Visual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008
  • Microsoft Office Applications
  • Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript
  • .NET Framework
  • ETL Tools
  • Networking Protocols- TCP-IP, SNA, 802.x
  • Data Interfacing Engines- FTP, XML, HL7

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide Business Applications Best Practice Integration Solutions

  • Design and develop complex business application integration solutions
  • Develop and maintenance of the company’s external services gateway/ Internal API layer
  • Stays abreast of industry trends and all applicable system integration technologies, including scripting, FTP, TCP-IP (Window sockets), XML, HL7 and Bluetooth
  • Seek and recommends new technology or vendors to enhance integration business practices

Collaborate with IT Internal Stakeholders on System Integration Requirements and Specifications

  • Identify and understand source data systems for the development and documentation of data models and application integration specifications
  • Lead and executes system integration requirements for all IT projects using best practise methodologies
  • Provide technical and programming support for business workflow and rules engines
  • Provide mentoring to other team members (Developers)
  • Work closely with Solution Architecture to maintain set system architecture standards
  • Support transitioning of applications to operation environments

Digitize Business Tools

  • Utilise web design tools and other applicable technologies to digitise manual business tools and/or processes
  • Utilise embedded SQL to interface business applications with databases
  • Design and develop application user interface features

Business Applications and Integration Layer Maintenance

  • Attend to calls for application 2nd line support in terms of the service level agreement
  • Analyse configuration or development change requests to applications and integration layer
  • Complete all change control administration, including all relevant documentation for applications and integration layer
  • Facilitate implementation of changes to production systems (Including Integration layer

Business Analysis and Systems Architecture & Design

  • Support scoping workshops to extract client business requirements
  • Write functional technical designs to support business requirements
  • Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies
  • Review and update functional technical designs on a periodic basis

Accountable for Defining and Developing System Interfaces within the Organisation’s IT Enterprise Architecture

  • Lead the development of the System Interfaces within the Company Architecture
  • Introduce and manage the overall technical vision for a particular IT solution
  • Analyse technology environment and enterprise specifics, i.e. review and evaluate the current state of the organisation’s architecture (‘as-is) in order to identify duplications, what is working, what is not working and measure the health of key business processes that are supported by the current architecture
  • Manage the solution engineering in relation to the business specific problems by providing specifications according to which the solution is defined, managed and delivered
  • Ensure enterprise architecture and system interface reviews are done periodically to evaluate and address adherence to technology standards
  • Develop and maintain the future state (‘to-be’) architecture including system interface for the organisation and ensure that there is a supporting architecture roadmap
  • Map out the transition architecture to connect the current to the future state by creating an iterative roadmap to get to the desired state
  • Guide the application development teams in the execution of the architecture roadmap to ensure that enhancements and modifications to IT solutions adhere to the defined Enterprise Architecture Standards
  • Ensure traceability of work done by creating a framework that aligns all IT components together to facilitate
  • That IT decisions are made consistently across the enterprise
  • Traceability to the overall strategy of the organisation
  • Correct IT decisions and accountability of decision making
  • Removal of conflict of interest in decision making
  • Provide progressive ideas for moving the organisation forward with more advanced concepts or architectures
  • Ensure governance by defining and establishing processes by which software and operating models are built
  • Participate in selection processes to enable sourcing of the best technical solutions to solve business problems
  • Implement system features and solution requirements

Create Solution Prototypes

  • Research disruptive technologies that could assist the organisation to achieve its strategy
  • Engage stakeholders or vendors to source or screen various disruptive technologies
  • Development of various disruptive technology innovations including managing the prototype development of such technologies
  • Socialise disruptive technologies with both internal and external stakeholders to get buy-in

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Travel as and when required
  • Extended hours as and when required
  • Attention to detail is critical
  • Creativity, innovation and resourcefulness
  • Participate in IT Management meetings as and when required

