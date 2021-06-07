SENIOR DEVELOPER – INTEGRATION
SHAREPOINT, SYSTEM INTEGRATION, INTERFACING ENGINES/TECHNOLOGIES, ETC
LOCATION: CENTURION
- DURATION: PERMANENT
- SALARY: R780 245 CTC PA
- CLOSING DATE: 14 JUNE 2021
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To bring together system components within the company system landscape into a whole ensuring that they function together to produce an overall integrated solution for the business operations
- The role also includes the design and coding of business application integration solution to transfer / interface data between systems including but not limited to point- to- point (Batch File, Scripting), FTP, XML, HL7 and other interface engines (e.g. APIs)
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- BSc DEGREE in Information Technology or equivalent
- 5-8 years extensive working experience and knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems, Microsoft Office Applications, Database Management and networking protocols
- 5-8 years demonstrated ability to provide technical oriented solutions including automation of business processes
- 5-8 years extensive experience in System Integration, interfacing engines/technologies or related technical IS support
- 5-8 years practical experience of SharePoint environment (including SharePoint Server Administration and Governance, Database knowledge and Information Architecture)
- 5-8 years experience of business analysis and Design
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES
- Microsoft Office SharePoint Server
- Visual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008
- Microsoft Office Applications
- Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript
- .NET Framework
- ETL Tools
- Networking Protocols- TCP-IP, SNA, 802.x
- Data Interfacing Engines- FTP, XML, HL7
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Provide Business Applications Best Practice Integration Solutions
- Design and develop complex business application integration solutions
- Develop and maintenance of the company’s external services gateway/ Internal API layer
- Stays abreast of industry trends and all applicable system integration technologies, including scripting, FTP, TCP-IP (Window sockets), XML, HL7 and Bluetooth
- Seek and recommends new technology or vendors to enhance integration business practices
Collaborate with IT Internal Stakeholders on System Integration Requirements and Specifications
- Identify and understand source data systems for the development and documentation of data models and application integration specifications
- Lead and executes system integration requirements for all IT projects using best practise methodologies
- Provide technical and programming support for business workflow and rules engines
- Provide mentoring to other team members (Developers)
- Work closely with Solution Architecture to maintain set system architecture standards
- Support transitioning of applications to operation environments
Digitize Business Tools
- Utilise web design tools and other applicable technologies to digitise manual business tools and/or processes
- Utilise embedded SQL to interface business applications with databases
- Design and develop application user interface features
Business Applications and Integration Layer Maintenance
- Attend to calls for application 2nd line support in terms of the service level agreement
- Analyse configuration or development change requests to applications and integration layer
- Complete all change control administration, including all relevant documentation for applications and integration layer
- Facilitate implementation of changes to production systems (Including Integration layer
Business Analysis and Systems Architecture & Design
- Support scoping workshops to extract client business requirements
- Write functional technical designs to support business requirements
- Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies
- Review and update functional technical designs on a periodic basis
Accountable for Defining and Developing System Interfaces within the Organisation’s IT Enterprise Architecture
- Lead the development of the System Interfaces within the Company Architecture
- Introduce and manage the overall technical vision for a particular IT solution
- Analyse technology environment and enterprise specifics, i.e. review and evaluate the current state of the organisation’s architecture (‘as-is) in order to identify duplications, what is working, what is not working and measure the health of key business processes that are supported by the current architecture
- Manage the solution engineering in relation to the business specific problems by providing specifications according to which the solution is defined, managed and delivered
- Ensure enterprise architecture and system interface reviews are done periodically to evaluate and address adherence to technology standards
- Develop and maintain the future state (‘to-be’) architecture including system interface for the organisation and ensure that there is a supporting architecture roadmap
- Map out the transition architecture to connect the current to the future state by creating an iterative roadmap to get to the desired state
- Guide the application development teams in the execution of the architecture roadmap to ensure that enhancements and modifications to IT solutions adhere to the defined Enterprise Architecture Standards
- Ensure traceability of work done by creating a framework that aligns all IT components together to facilitate
- That IT decisions are made consistently across the enterprise
- Traceability to the overall strategy of the organisation
- Correct IT decisions and accountability of decision making
- Removal of conflict of interest in decision making
- Provide progressive ideas for moving the organisation forward with more advanced concepts or architectures
- Ensure governance by defining and establishing processes by which software and operating models are built
- Participate in selection processes to enable sourcing of the best technical solutions to solve business problems
- Implement system features and solution requirements
Create Solution Prototypes
- Research disruptive technologies that could assist the organisation to achieve its strategy
- Engage stakeholders or vendors to source or screen various disruptive technologies
- Development of various disruptive technology innovations including managing the prototype development of such technologies
- Socialise disruptive technologies with both internal and external stakeholders to get buy-in
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- Travel as and when required
- Extended hours as and when required
- Attention to detail is critical
- Creativity, innovation and resourcefulness
- Participate in IT Management meetings as and when required
