SENIOR DEVELOPER – INTEGRATION SHAREPOINT

LOCATION: CENTURION

DURATION: PERMANENT

SALARY: R780 245 CTC PA

CLOSING DATE: 14 JUNE 2021

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To bring together system components within the company system landscape into a whole ensuring that they function together to produce an overall integrated solution for the business operations

The role also includes the design and coding of business application integration solution to transfer / interface data between systems including but not limited to point- to- point (Batch File, Scripting), FTP, XML, HL7 and other interface engines (e.g. APIs)

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

BSc DEGREE in Information Technology or equivalent

5-8 years extensive working experience and knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems, Microsoft Office Applications, Database Management and networking protocols

5-8 years demonstrated ability to provide technical oriented solutions including automation of business processes

5-8 years extensive experience in System Integration, interfacing engines/technologies or related technical IS support

5-8 years practical experience of SharePoint environment (including SharePoint Server Administration and Governance, Database knowledge and Information Architecture)

5-8 years experience of business analysis and Design

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES

Microsoft Office SharePoint Server

Visual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008

Microsoft Office Applications

Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript

.NET Framework

ETL Tools

Networking Protocols- TCP-IP, SNA, 802.x

Data Interfacing Engines- FTP, XML, HL7

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide Business Applications Best Practice Integration Solutions

Design and develop complex business application integration solutions

Develop and maintenance of the company’s external services gateway/ Internal API layer

Stays abreast of industry trends and all applicable system integration technologies, including scripting, FTP, TCP-IP (Window sockets), XML, HL7 and Bluetooth

Seek and recommends new technology or vendors to enhance integration business practices

Collaborate with IT Internal Stakeholders on System Integration Requirements and Specifications

Identify and understand source data systems for the development and documentation of data models and application integration specifications

Lead and executes system integration requirements for all IT projects using best practise methodologies

Provide technical and programming support for business workflow and rules engines

Provide mentoring to other team members (Developers)

Work closely with Solution Architecture to maintain set system architecture standards

Support transitioning of applications to operation environments

Digitize Business Tools

Utilise web design tools and other applicable technologies to digitise manual business tools and/or processes

Utilise embedded SQL to interface business applications with databases

Design and develop application user interface features

Business Applications and Integration Layer Maintenance

Attend to calls for application 2nd line support in terms of the service level agreement

Analyse configuration or development change requests to applications and integration layer

Complete all change control administration, including all relevant documentation for applications and integration layer

Facilitate implementation of changes to production systems (Including Integration layer

Business Analysis and Systems Architecture & Design

Support scoping workshops to extract client business requirements

Write functional technical designs to support business requirements

Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

Review and update functional technical designs on a periodic basis

Accountable for Defining and Developing System Interfaces within the Organisation’s IT Enterprise Architecture

Lead the development of the System Interfaces within the Company Architecture

Introduce and manage the overall technical vision for a particular IT solution

Analyse technology environment and enterprise specifics, i.e. review and evaluate the current state of the organisation’s architecture (‘as-is) in order to identify duplications, what is working, what is not working and measure the health of key business processes that are supported by the current architecture

Manage the solution engineering in relation to the business specific problems by providing specifications according to which the solution is defined, managed and delivered

Ensure enterprise architecture and system interface reviews are done periodically to evaluate and address adherence to technology standards

Develop and maintain the future state (‘to-be’) architecture including system interface for the organisation and ensure that there is a supporting architecture roadmap

Map out the transition architecture to connect the current to the future state by creating an iterative roadmap to get to the desired state

Guide the application development teams in the execution of the architecture roadmap to ensure that enhancements and modifications to IT solutions adhere to the defined Enterprise Architecture Standards

Ensure traceability of work done by creating a framework that aligns all IT components together to facilitate

That IT decisions are made consistently across the enterprise

Traceability to the overall strategy of the organisation

Correct IT decisions and accountability of decision making

Removal of conflict of interest in decision making

Provide progressive ideas for moving the organisation forward with more advanced concepts or architectures

Ensure governance by defining and establishing processes by which software and operating models are built

Participate in selection processes to enable sourcing of the best technical solutions to solve business problems

Implement system features and solution requirements

Create Solution Prototypes

Research disruptive technologies that could assist the organisation to achieve its strategy

Engage stakeholders or vendors to source or screen various disruptive technologies

Development of various disruptive technology innovations including managing the prototype development of such technologies

Socialise disruptive technologies with both internal and external stakeholders to get buy-in

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Travel as and when required

Extended hours as and when required

Attention to detail is critical

Creativity, innovation and resourcefulness

Participate in IT Management meetings as and when required

