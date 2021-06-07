Our Client in the Education Sector is looking for a Senior Director – Legal Services to direct the operations of legal, compliance, policy, and related services for both Bloemfontein and Welkom campuses
MINIMUM Requirements and Experience
- Master of Law (LLM) degree with an undergraduate law degree
- At least 5 years relevant experience with regard to legal services in Higher Education
- An admitted attorney with right of appearance in the High Court
Desired Qualification and Experience
- An applicable Ph. D degree
- At least 10 years relevant experience
- Experience in Legal Services in Higher Education will be an advantage,
Main tasks:
- Strategic and operational plans
- Good governance
- Institutional compliance
- Disciplinary matters
- Legal opinions
- Policies and procedures
- Drafting of legal documents
- Budgetary and cost control
- Staff Development and supervision
- Representation
