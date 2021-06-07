Senior Director – Legal Services

Jun 7, 2021

Our Client in the Education Sector is looking for a Senior Director – Legal Services to direct the operations of legal, compliance, policy, and related services for both Bloemfontein and Welkom campuses

MINIMUM Requirements and Experience

  • Master of Law (LLM) degree with an undergraduate law degree
  • At least 5 years relevant experience with regard to legal services in Higher Education
  • An admitted attorney with right of appearance in the High Court

Desired Qualification and Experience

  • An applicable Ph. D degree
  • At least 10 years relevant experience
  • Experience in Legal Services in Higher Education will be an advantage,

Main tasks:

  • Strategic and operational plans
  • Good governance
  • Institutional compliance
  • Disciplinary matters
  • Legal opinions
  • Policies and procedures
  • Drafting of legal documents
  • Budgetary and cost control
  • Staff Development and supervision
  • Representation

