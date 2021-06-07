Senior Director – Legal Services

Our Client in the Education Sector is looking for a Senior Director – Legal Services to direct the operations of legal, compliance, policy, and related services for both Bloemfontein and Welkom campuses

MINIMUM Requirements and Experience

Master of Law (LLM) degree with an undergraduate law degree

At least 5 years relevant experience with regard to legal services in Higher Education

An admitted attorney with right of appearance in the High Court

Desired Qualification and Experience

An applicable Ph. D degree

At least 10 years relevant experience

Experience in Legal Services in Higher Education will be an advantage,

Main tasks:

Strategic and operational plans

Good governance

Institutional compliance

Disciplinary matters

Legal opinions

Policies and procedures

Drafting of legal documents

Budgetary and cost control

Staff Development and supervision

Representation

