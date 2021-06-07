Senior Java Developer – Midrand – Contract – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a creative, lateral thinker who is passionate about technology and are up to tackle a challenge that comes your way? Then apply today.

A German multinational company within the automotive industry is on the lookout for a Senior Java Developer with Cloud and DevOps experience to join their team.

In your role you are required to develop and operate production ready business applications; Deploy applications in AWS (via Jenkins and with scripting and automation), monitor and operate applications within AWS CloudWatch as well as apply cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments.

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

6+ years of experience using back-end technologies (Node.js, Java)

MQS v8 / v9

Glassfish – Payara

Apache

Unix

Microservices Architecture,

Cloud Architecture

Container Architecture

AWS Serverless Framework

Experience with Docker / Kubernetes

Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

Reference Number for this position is SJ53090. This is a Contract position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

