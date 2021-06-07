Senior JavaScript Web Developer – Midrand – Contract – R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you keen on working in a new environment that will challenge you whilst allowing you to work with the latest cutting edge technologies?

A German automotive company is on the hunt for a Senior JavaScript Web Developer. In your role you are expected to able to implement a backend REST API that can connect to a persistence layer to retrieve data and ensure application integrations to different systems. You are expected to be familiar and comfortable working with a CI/CD pipelines.

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

8+ years of experience

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

NodeJS (ExpressJS, Fastify)

REDIS

SQL (Liquibase)

CSS 3

Bootstrap

HTML 5

OpenShift

Docker

Bitbucket,

Jenkins

Nexus

Sonarcube

Prometheus

Grafana

Responsibilities:

Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners in Munich.

Working in the AGILE framework

Meet with end users and gather requirements

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration testing and compliance

Travel to Munich

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Review and present proposed system solution to

IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation

Reference Number for this position is SJ51821. This is a Contract position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

