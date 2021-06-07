Senior Manager – IT internal Audit at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The senior internal audit manager with assist the chief Internal auditor in providing reliable,value added and independent assurance to the Board,Shareholders and other relevant stakeholders,over the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control environment ,in mitigating current and evolving risks across the Business. Client DetailsWithin the Banking sector – More detailed to be provided telephonically.Description

Key risk identification

Creation on internal audit reports

Planning internal audit assignments as per the risk assessment

Creation of Board level internal audit reports

A detailed job spec to be shared Profile

Relevant University degree

IT audit qualification (CISA,CISM,CGEIT,CRISC) – Must

Internal auditor qualification – CIA

Must have Technical IT Audit ability.

Experience in drafting IT audit plans and the implementation thereof.

Experience in risk analysis and Internal IT controls, which includes setting the control objectives and control procedures.

Strong stakeholder experience, ability to work independently, getting hands on and doing everything that is needed and more.

Job OfferCTC upto R1 200 000 per annum

