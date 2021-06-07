Senior Project Development Manager

Are you passionate about renewable energy and do you love getting involved in large scale projects?

Is this you?

You are motivated and driven, and you have the ability to manage yourself. You are an independent person but you also enjoy working in a team player environment.

You have a passion for renewable energy and love being a part of large scale renewable energy projects. Your career objective is to grow and develop within this space and to join a company that will offer you just that.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be tasked with developing utility-scale wind, solar and hybrid projects within REIPPPP. You will be working with and supervising members of the Project Development Team.

Your project development tasks include but will not be limited to, identifying project sites, landowner negotiations and land acquisition, technical design and plant layout (turbine, PV array, electrical and road layouts). You will also establish and manage project budgets and financial modeling, project permitting and licensing, assisting in investor selection and tender submission as well as commercial negotiations.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be joining an international business and one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, that focuses on developing high-quality Solar PV, Wind as well Hybrid projects.

You will be based in their offices in Cape Town, surrounded by oceans and beautiful landscapes. You will be joining a small and intimate project team in a company that is passionate about making a difference in the world.

What you’ll need

You have a degree in Engineering, Natural Science, Business Science or Law related studies and you come with solid project development experience in the renewable energy sector, preferably working on projects within REIPPPP. If you don’t have REIPPPP experience, don’t be discouraged, your application will still be considered.

You have the experience working with cash flow modeling as well as experience successfully negotiating on land acquisition agreements. You also have commercial experience around project sale agreement negotiations.

You have a valid Code 08 drivers licence and you are willing to travel to all the relevant project sites in Africa as well as to the company’s head office oversees.

What’s in it for you

An interdisciplinary work environment that involves international teams, all passionate about renewable energy and the work that they do. Perhaps in other large companies you are just a number but here you are called by name.

A market related salary reflecting your experience and qualifications is offered. The industry usually makes use of one of your strengths, business development, financial knowledge and understanding, contract negotiating and sales, however, here you will get involved in everything.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

