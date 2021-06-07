SENIOR SYSTEMS ANALYST
FIXED TERM POSITION – 24 MONTHS
PRETORIA
Purpose of the Position:
The purpose of this job is to analyse, design and enhance systems, in order to obtain optimal results and agreed project delivery level
Key Performance areas include:
- Understand and familiarise with the project’s business requirements
- Understand and familiarise yourself with the organisation’s business processes
- Understand and familiarise yourself with the logical architecture of the blueprint design
- Define the physical architecture for the proposed solutions
- Create and finalise the Functional Systems Specification documents
- Assist in the compilation of the Terms of Reference for the RFP process to procure the required services for build and buy solutions as defined and design
- Analyse, prioritise, and organise requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow.
- Translate business requirements into technical specifications, including related artefacts and models.
- Identify system requirements and liaise with stakeholders to track additional requirements and features.
- Examine and evaluate current and future systems and document interfaces between legacy systems. Map and document interfaces between legacy systems and new systems.
- Perform analysis and detail design of information systems to meet the business and user needs
- Define and analyse system problems
- Collaborate with Business Analysts, Project Leads and ICT team to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Create system guidelines and manuals for the organisation
- Provide inputs into the architecture deliverables across all domains.
- Develop system deployment models and plans and ensure alignment with the company’s deployment processes.
- Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelf solutions and development of new solutions
- Work with the customer and end users to define application and technical requirements.
- Define the application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction.
- Work with other architects to ensure that the products and components work together to meet the objectives and performance goals as defined in the requirements.
- Review and integrate all application requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality, and operations requirements. Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for the development, execution, and operations environments.
- Make decisions regarding hardware, network products, system software, and security.
- Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the product fulfils the requirements.
- Design application tiers, middleware tiers, database tiers, infrastructure and security designs for an enterprise solution.
- Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input into operational process, e.g. back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.
- Obtain stakeholder buy-in for application and technical designs.
- Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affect other project areas.
- Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards by participating in quality management reviews
- Validate the design with the stakeholders to ensure that the design satisfies the requirements.
- Develop configuration specifications for the chosen systems or solutions.
- Participate in the selection of the technology stack, frameworks, platforms
- Develop the solution’s proof of concept specifications
- Provides appropriate information; shares information with stakeholders to build their understanding of issues and capabilities
Skills, Experience and Education:
- BSc or BTech in computer science or equivalent
- TOGAF certification is desirable
- Minimum six (6) years’ experience in the ICT software development environment)
- Minimum six (6) years’ experience in designing enterprise-wide software solutions
- Experience using modelling tools and BPMN/UML notation
- Minimum five years’ experience in object-oriented design patterns
- Minimum five years’ experience in the use of different software development methodologies
- Solid understanding of overall architecture and design patterns
- Adequate experience and knowledge of system and application integration.
- Adequate experience and knowledge on development frameworks and patterns
- Ability to perform technical analysis including data, off-the-shelf applications and technical infrastructure.
- Experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise.
If you do not hear from us within 8 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- systems analyst
- senior system analyst
- analyse design and enhance systems
- Togaf certification
- BSC DEGREE
- 6 ICT software development experience
- 6 years experience in designing enterprise wide software solutions
- modelling tools
- BPMN or UML notation
- 5 years experience in object oriented design patterns
- 5 years experience using different software development methodologies
- architecture and design patterns
- system and application integration
- development frameworks patterns
- technical analysis
- data and off the shelf applications and technical infrastructure
- enterprise architecture tools
- casewise
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Industry within the public sector