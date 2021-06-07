Service Desk Engineer Ã¢?? First Line Application Support

Jun 7, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette
  • Team player with good work ethic and attendance record
  • Self-driven – Get the job done
  • Strong event management abilities with customer focused
  • Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.
  • Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meeting targets
  • Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction and engagement

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary Qualification or Equal Experience
  • ITIL foundation certification
  • A+
  • N+

Experience required:

  • SQL Experience
  • Linux Experience
  • Report writing experience
  • Multi-tasking skills
  • Experience with File Delivery (retrieving and delivery of files)
  • Telecommunication experience
  • Requires to perform daily application availability checks
  • To Engage with service providers for follow ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged
  • Achievement of First Line Resolution (FLR) percentage
  • Working well with other colleagues/team player/ willing to assist
  • Ensure that all correspondence is adhere to, executed or noted in the correct manner
  • Following instructions including customer Working Instructions (WI) or management instructions

Learn more/Apply for this position