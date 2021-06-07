Service Desk Engineer Ã¢?? First Line Application Support

The Role: Essential functions:
- Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette
- Team player with good work ethic and attendance record
- Self-driven – Get the job done
- Strong event management abilities with customer focused
- Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.
- Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meeting targets
- Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction and engagement
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric
- Tertiary Qualification or Equal Experience
- ITIL foundation certification
- A+
- N+
Experience required:
- SQL Experience
- Linux Experience
- Report writing experience
- Multi-tasking skills
- Experience with File Delivery (retrieving and delivery of files)
- Telecommunication experience
- Requires to perform daily application availability checks
- To Engage with service providers for follow ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged
- Achievement of First Line Resolution (FLR) percentage
- Working well with other colleagues/team player/ willing to assist
- Ensure that all correspondence is adhere to, executed or noted in the correct manner
- Following instructions including customer Working Instructions (WI) or management instructions