Service Manager – VSD

MAIN PURPOSE
The Service Manager will be responsible to manage the Drives Service Department. He will also assist with Drives service, technical queries, product launches; technical presentations and trade shows. The Service Manager will also be required to attend regular Drives meetings.
QUALIFICATIONS/ EXPERIENCE
- Grade 12/Matric
- A recognised and relevant qualification (Electrician or Technician + N5/T3 or higher).
- At least 5 years work experience specifically related to VSD service and repairs.
- Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge and experience as well as Windows, MS Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook.
- Good negotiation and presentation skills.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Valid Code 8 Drivers Licence.
- Must be able to read, write, speak and understand the English Language.
- Must be able to work with limited supervision.
- Must be able to communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing, including formal communications and making presentations.
- Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant.
- A keen sense of urgency with strong customer service orientation.
- Willingness and freedom to travel extensively, including frequent overnight stays away from home.
- Hard working, resourceful, ambitious and have excellent business acumen.
- Be able to negotiate and close deals.
Desired Skills:
- VSD
- variable speed drives
- service management
- presentation skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company Vehicle
- Fuel Allowance
- cell phone allowance
- Medical Aid
- pension