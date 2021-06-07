Service Manager – VSD

MAIN PURPOSE

The Service Manager will be responsible to manage the Drives Service Department. He will also assist with Drives service, technical queries, product launches; technical presentations and trade shows. The Service Manager will also be required to attend regular Drives meetings.

QUALIFICATIONS/ EXPERIENCE

Grade 12/Matric

A recognised and relevant qualification (Electrician or Technician + N5/T3 or higher).

At least 5 years work experience specifically related to VSD service and repairs.

Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge and experience as well as Windows, MS Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook.

Good negotiation and presentation skills.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Valid Code 8 Drivers Licence.

Must be able to read, write, speak and understand the English Language.

Must be able to work with limited supervision.

Must be able to communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing, including formal communications and making presentations.

Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant.

A keen sense of urgency with strong customer service orientation.

Willingness and freedom to travel extensively, including frequent overnight stays away from home.

Hard working, resourceful, ambitious and have excellent business acumen.

Be able to negotiate and close deals.

Desired Skills:

VSD

variable speed drives

service management

presentation skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Vehicle

Fuel Allowance

cell phone allowance

Medical Aid

pension

