Service Manager – VSD

Jun 7, 2021

MAIN PURPOSE
The Service Manager will be responsible to manage the Drives Service Department. He will also assist with Drives service, technical queries, product launches; technical presentations and trade shows. The Service Manager will also be required to attend regular Drives meetings.

QUALIFICATIONS/ EXPERIENCE

  • Grade 12/Matric
  • A recognised and relevant qualification (Electrician or Technician + N5/T3 or higher).
  • At least 5 years work experience specifically related to VSD service and repairs.
  • Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge and experience as well as Windows, MS Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook.
  • Good negotiation and presentation skills.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Valid Code 8 Drivers Licence.
  • Must be able to read, write, speak and understand the English Language.
  • Must be able to work with limited supervision.
  • Must be able to communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing, including formal communications and making presentations.
  • Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant.
  • A keen sense of urgency with strong customer service orientation.
  • Willingness and freedom to travel extensively, including frequent overnight stays away from home.
  • Hard working, resourceful, ambitious and have excellent business acumen.
  • Be able to negotiate and close deals.

Desired Skills:

  • VSD
  • variable speed drives
  • service management
  • presentation skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Company Vehicle
  • Fuel Allowance
  • cell phone allowance
  • Medical Aid
  • pension

