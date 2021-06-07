Services & Sales Agents at Capital Growth

Date of Hire: Immediate – Jan – Feb 2021
Report to: Business Owner
About the Position: We are looking for the cream of the crop in the sales, marketing & leadership industry to join our dynamic team. You need to be flexible, adaptable and resilient to change; able to grasp new concepts and campaigns. You will be coached accross all levels in the business.
Key Requirements:

  • Grade 12 or NQF 4 qualification
  • Minimum of 1-3 years working experience (inherent requirement):
  • Customer Service and/or
  • Sales and/or
  • Exposure to financial services environment (advantageous)
  • Computer (literacy essential)
  • MS Outlook
  • MS Excel
  • Excellent command of English language, speak with a clear neutral accent
  • Remuneration:
  • Earn up to R 12000 per month with our attractive payment structure.
  • Interested individuals should email an UPDATED CV or call our offices for more information.

