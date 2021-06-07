Skills Development Facilitator at Lewis Group

This position will report to the Group Learning and Development Manager.

Job Purpose:

Manage and Ensure the organization skills strategy, workplace skills plan, skills implementation and quality control is in line with the requirements of the Organization, SETA’s and Legislation.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage a team in-line with company goals and standards meet strategic intent.

Manage and ensure self and team’s compliance across all internal and external policies and procedures.

Compile, submit and oversee the WSP, ATR and Pivotal training in line with the Organizations, SETA’s and Legislation requirements including Foreign Authorities, and report thereon regularly.

Manage and Ensure all training administration processes meets the quality control standards of SETA’s, QCTO other Foreign Authorities applicable to Skills Development.

Manage and Ensure the company’s Mandatory and Discretionary grants is received from SETA and Foreign Authorities.

Conduct annual skills audits and training needs analysis.

Ensure Quality Assurance requirements as per the Organisation, SETA’s, QCTO, Foreign Authorities and Legislation is implemented and adhered too.

Project Management of Internships, Learnerships, Bursaries and Training Programme and report there on.

Manage and Evaluate training programmes by monitoring, reporting and implementing corrective actions where necessary.

Source and Manage Training Providers to deliver training inline with training strategies and Service Level Agreements thereof.

Manage and Co-ordinate the Online Programme’s in line with the Organisation, SETA’s,QCTO, Foreign Authorities and Legislation requirements.

Ensure company meets the business objectives of training according to BBBEE requirements.

Liase and communicate with Stakeholders regarding training strategies, progress and challenges timeously providing an action plan thereto.

Ensure expenses and costs are carefully managed within the Company norms.

Assist with any additional projects as advised by the L&D Group Manager.