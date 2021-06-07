Skills Development Facilitator at Lewis Group

This position will report to the Group Learning and Development Manager.
Job Purpose:
Manage and Ensure the organization skills strategy, workplace skills plan, skills implementation and quality control is in line with the requirements of the Organization, SETA’s and Legislation.
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage a team in-line with company goals and standards meet strategic intent.
-
Manage and ensure self and team’s compliance across all internal and external policies and procedures.
-
Compile, submit and oversee the WSP, ATR and Pivotal training in line with the Organizations, SETA’s and Legislation requirements including Foreign Authorities, and report thereon regularly.
-
Manage and Ensure all training administration processes meets the quality control standards of SETA’s, QCTO other Foreign Authorities applicable to Skills Development.
-
Manage and Ensure the company’s Mandatory and Discretionary grants is received from SETA and Foreign Authorities.
- Conduct annual skills audits and training needs analysis.
- Ensure Quality Assurance requirements as per the Organisation, SETA’s, QCTO, Foreign Authorities and Legislation is implemented and adhered too.
- Project Management of Internships, Learnerships, Bursaries and Training Programme and report there on.
-
Manage and Evaluate training programmes by monitoring, reporting and implementing corrective actions where necessary.
-
Source and Manage Training Providers to deliver training inline with training strategies and Service Level Agreements thereof.
- Manage and Co-ordinate the Online Programme’s in line with the Organisation, SETA’s,QCTO, Foreign Authorities and Legislation requirements.
- Ensure company meets the business objectives of training according to BBBEE requirements.
- Liase and communicate with Stakeholders regarding training strategies, progress and challenges timeously providing an action plan thereto.
- Ensure expenses and costs are carefully managed within the Company norms.
- Assist with any additional projects as advised by the L&D Group Manager.
Key Requirements:
- Senior Certificate.
- Qualification in ODETDP/HR or related field.
- Experience of at least 2 years in SETA processes at a management level.
- Experience of at least 2 years in Quality Assurance.
- A working knowledge of all Skills Development and related Legislation
- Be a registered Assessor and Moderator.
- Retail experience will be an advantage.
- Excellent people management skills.
- Good planning, interpersonal and analytical skills
- Computer Literate.
- Good problem solving, communication and decision-making skills.
- Must have a code 08 driving license and be willing to travel.
- Must have a valid South African passport
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12
- ODETDP
- Registered Assessor and Moderator
- Valid Drivers License
- Valid SA Passport