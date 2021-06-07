Skills Development Facilitator at Lewis Group

Jun 7, 2021

This position will report to the Group Learning and Development Manager.

Job Purpose:
Manage and Ensure the organization skills strategy, workplace skills plan, skills implementation and quality control is in line with the requirements of the Organization, SETA’s and Legislation.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage a team in-line with company goals and standards meet strategic intent.

  • Manage and ensure self and team’s compliance across all internal and external policies and procedures.

  • Compile, submit and oversee the WSP, ATR and Pivotal training in line with the Organizations, SETA’s and Legislation requirements including Foreign Authorities, and report thereon regularly.

  • Manage and Ensure all training administration processes meets the quality control standards of SETA’s, QCTO other Foreign Authorities applicable to Skills Development.

  • Manage and Ensure the company’s Mandatory and Discretionary grants is received from SETA and Foreign Authorities.

  • Conduct annual skills audits and training needs analysis.
  • Ensure Quality Assurance requirements as per the Organisation, SETA’s, QCTO, Foreign Authorities and Legislation is implemented and adhered too.
  • Project Management of Internships, Learnerships, Bursaries and Training Programme and report there on.

  • Manage and Evaluate training programmes by monitoring, reporting and implementing corrective actions where necessary.

  • Source and Manage Training Providers to deliver training inline with training strategies and Service Level Agreements thereof.

  • Manage and Co-ordinate the Online Programme’s in line with the Organisation, SETA’s,QCTO, Foreign Authorities and Legislation requirements.
  • Ensure company meets the business objectives of training according to BBBEE requirements.
  • Liase and communicate with Stakeholders regarding training strategies, progress and challenges timeously providing an action plan thereto.
  • Ensure expenses and costs are carefully managed within the Company norms.
  • Assist with any additional projects as advised by the L&D Group Manager.

Key Requirements:

  • Senior Certificate.
  • Qualification in ODETDP/HR or related field.
  • Experience of at least 2 years in SETA processes at a management level.
  • Experience of at least 2 years in Quality Assurance.
  • A working knowledge of all Skills Development and related Legislation
  • Be a registered Assessor and Moderator.
  • Retail experience will be an advantage.
  • Excellent people management skills.
  • Good planning, interpersonal and analytical skills
  • Computer Literate.
  • Good problem solving, communication and decision-making skills.
  • Must have a code 08 driving license and be willing to travel.
  • Must have a valid South African passport

Desired Skills:

  • Grade 12
  • ODETDP
  • Registered Assessor and Moderator
  • Valid Drivers License
  • Valid SA Passport

