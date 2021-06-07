Software Asset Management

6 monthe extendable contract

R17 500 p/m

Experience in SAM: 2 – 3 years

Tools Knowledge (MUST have) – Flexera

Job requirements:

SAM Administrator for a combination of Administrative, Operational and Management with greater focus on Operational

Operational tasks/functions required

SAM remediation for unauthorised and non-compliant software

Contract management

Prepare and distribute software reports as per software matrix

Execute sw asset request processes,

Identify & execute on software harvesting/optimisation opportunities,

Provide support on new sw acquisition,

Periodic sw reporting,

Software database management

project support

Define the SW Processes

Desired Skills:

Software Asset Management

Flexera

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position