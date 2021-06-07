6 monthe extendable contract
R17 500 p/m
Experience in SAM: 2 – 3 years
Tools Knowledge (MUST have) – Flexera
Job requirements:
SAM Administrator for a combination of Administrative, Operational and Management with greater focus on Operational
Operational tasks/functions required
- SAM remediation for unauthorised and non-compliant software
- Contract management
- Prepare and distribute software reports as per software matrix
- Execute sw asset request processes,
- Identify & execute on software harvesting/optimisation opportunities,
- Provide support on new sw acquisition,
- Periodic sw reporting,
- Software database management
- project support
- Define the SW Processes
Desired Skills:
- Software Asset Management
- Flexera
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate