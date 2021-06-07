Software Asset Management

Jun 7, 2021

6 monthe extendable contract
R17 500 p/m

Experience in SAM: 2 – 3 years
Tools Knowledge (MUST have) – Flexera
Job requirements:
SAM Administrator for a combination of Administrative, Operational and Management with greater focus on Operational
Operational tasks/functions required

  • SAM remediation for unauthorised and non-compliant software
  • Contract management
  • Prepare and distribute software reports as per software matrix
  • Execute sw asset request processes,
  • Identify & execute on software harvesting/optimisation opportunities,
  • Provide support on new sw acquisition,
  • Periodic sw reporting,
  • Software database management
  • project support
  • Define the SW Processes

Desired Skills:

  • Software Asset Management
  • Flexera

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position