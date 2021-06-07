Solar Sales Engineer Montague Gardens

Jun 7, 2021

Solar Sales Engineer
Montague Gardens
Salary negotiable + commission

A Solar Company seeks an Electrical Engineer with specialization in specifically solar, but who can do solar sales and design systems for solar.
Requirements:

  • Min 3 years in electrical solar (not geysers, big systems) to be responsible for normal sizing of systems and sales rep work.
  • Own car
  • Must be Afrikaans and English.
  • Must be able to travel.

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Product Sales
  • Technical Sales Engineering
  • English
  • Afrikaans
  • Available to Travel
  • Own Vehicle
  • Solar Design
  • Solar Sales
  • Large scale solar knowledge
  • Electrical Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

