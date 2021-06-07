Solar Sales Engineer Montague Gardens

Solar Sales Engineer

Montague Gardens

Salary negotiable + commission

A Solar Company seeks an Electrical Engineer with specialization in specifically solar, but who can do solar sales and design systems for solar.

Requirements:

Min 3 years in electrical solar (not geysers, big systems) to be responsible for normal sizing of systems and sales rep work.

Own car

Must be Afrikaans and English.

Must be able to travel.

Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Technical Product Sales

Technical Sales Engineering

English

Afrikaans

Available to Travel

Own Vehicle

Solar Design

Solar Sales

Large scale solar knowledge

Electrical Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

