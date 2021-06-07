Solar Sales Engineer
Montague Gardens
Salary negotiable + commission
A Solar Company seeks an Electrical Engineer with specialization in specifically solar, but who can do solar sales and design systems for solar.
Requirements:
- Min 3 years in electrical solar (not geysers, big systems) to be responsible for normal sizing of systems and sales rep work.
- Own car
- Must be Afrikaans and English.
- Must be able to travel.
Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Technical Product Sales
- Technical Sales Engineering
- English
- Afrikaans
- Available to Travel
- Own Vehicle
- Solar Design
- Solar Sales
- Large scale solar knowledge
- Electrical Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric