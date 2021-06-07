Essential Tech Experience:
- UML
- JBOSS
- Weblogic
- Git
- Java 8
- Microservices
- SQL
- Oracle
- Business Architecture exposure beneficial
Qualifications:
- Matric
- BSc
Essential Experience:
- 5 – 7 years Java experience
- Staff management experience
Duties:
- Managing 16+ Developers
- Mentoring and upskilling staff
- Overseeing 5+ Applications
- Writing code
- Reporting on root cause
- Conducting presentations
- Meeting with CTO’s and CIO’s
Desired Skills:
- Java
- UML
- jboss
- weblogic
- git
- microservices
- SQL
- Oracle
- java8
- business architecture
- system architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Senior Systems Architect needed with extensive JBOSS, UML and Weblogic experience.