Systems Architect

Jun 7, 2021

Essential Tech Experience:

  • UML
  • JBOSS
  • Weblogic
  • Git
  • Java 8
  • Microservices
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Business Architecture exposure beneficial

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • BSc

Essential Experience:

  • 5 – 7 years Java experience
  • Staff management experience

Duties:

  • Managing 16+ Developers
  • Mentoring and upskilling staff
  • Overseeing 5+ Applications
  • Writing code
  • Reporting on root cause
  • Conducting presentations
  • Meeting with CTO’s and CIO’s

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • UML
  • jboss
  • weblogic
  • git
  • microservices
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • java8
  • business architecture
  • system architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Senior Systems Architect needed with extensive JBOSS, UML and Weblogic experience.

