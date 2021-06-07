Systems Specialist at Auto X

Auto X is looking for an experienced Systems Specialist at their Headoffice in Elandsfontein, Germiston.
The person will lead and be responsible for the implementation and management of an Integrated platform and its integration with multiple business systems. The role includes the development and implementation of new business processes and robotic automation projects when required.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
This is a multifaceted role within the AutoX IT Team, the purpose of which is to lead or be responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems. The role also includes the development and implementation of new Business Process and Robotic Automation projects as and when required by business and continuous monitoring and coordinate improvement of applications / systems utilized by the company.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Educational Qualifications:
- IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science)
- Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) advantageous
- Relevant vendor and industry certifications, ie Microsoft, advantageous
Experience:
- Sound general IT knowledge and systems background
- High level architecture design skills
- Proven track record implementing IT systems.
- 3-5 years MS SQL queries/reporting
- Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases
- Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles
- Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2.
- Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation software like Automation Anywhere.
- SAP experience
MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS
Duties:
- Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.
- Develop or lead the development of new business automation and robotic processes.
- Manage the end-to-end process of implementing System Integration and Automation processes.
- Monitor systems performance.
- Communicate and Collaborate effectively with business, external business partners and all supporting teams.
- Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization.
- Contribute to the organization’s enterprise architecture technology and vision.
- Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the System Integration and Automation space.
- Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.
- Taking the lead in all system & integration projects
- Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.
- Performing the detailed systems analysis and/or integration analysis.
- Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems
ATTRIBUTES
- Ability to work independently.
- Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills
- Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.
- Excellent analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities
- Computer Literate
- Self-Confidence
- Resilient
- Flexible / Agile
- Organised
- Ethical
- Customer-focused
- Attention to detail
- Deadline driven
Desired Skills:
- Systems Specialist
- Enterprise Architecture
- SAP
- Business Process Automation
- Robotic process automation
- MS SQL
- IT Systems
- System Support
- System Implementations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration