Technical Development Manager

Job Purpose:
The purpose of the technical manager role is to provide strategic guidance to the IT / Systems function and drive strategic and tactical objectives. The role will encompass leadership and management of the supporting teams, aligning IT/Systems objectives with the company’s objectives, and put the necessary structures in place to remove key man risks and support the company.
Strategic imperatives that inform the role:
The primary responsibility of this role is to build the IT / Systems capability and provide strategic technical guidance to the support teams and the company.
Internal Customers: IT Support Teams (developers, infrastructure teams etc.) & Management
External Customers: Suppliers, and external clients
Strategic Guidance & Budgeting
-
Provide strategic guidance of all IT / Systems related decisions, including product/services roadmap, to maximize the company’s future growth and profitability
-
Monitors and optimize expenditure of the company’s IT/ Systems
- Ensure cost efficiencies are achieved
- Oversee the hiring and management of all IT/Systems-related staff, consultants, and 3rd party vendors
- Participates in the planning, staffing, and budgeting of related projects
- Analyze and report on opportunities and risks for delivering the company’s services, including identification of competitive services, product and enhancement requirements, opportunities for innovation, and assessment of marketplace obstacles and technical hurdles to the business success
- Identify technology trends and evolving social behavior that may support or impede the success of the business. Evaluate and identify appropriate technology platforms (including web application frameworks and the deployment stack) for delivering the company’s services.
- Development of a robust set of processes to remove key-man risk in the business
- Ensuring all technology practices adhere to regulatory standards
Technical Guidance
- Implement robust solutions for infrastructure, security, software development, and support
- Lead writing and management of software-related documentation to rationalize and standardize
- Implement information security standards/policies, including running audits and document security procedures
Devise an application deployment strategy, including the guidance of DevOps and hosting server infrastructure
Vendor Management
- Oversee contracts with strategic partners/vendors to achieve the identified objectives
Monitoring and Reporting Status
- Coordinates the accumulation of data for relevant reporting and monitoring of the performance of IT / Systems.
- Put the necessary monitoring reports in place
Qualifications and experience requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science or related field
- 5 – 10 years working in a technological role
- 3 – 5 years managerial experience
- Advanced technological skillset and a demonstrated history with technology
Desired Skills:
- IT Strategy
- IT Budgeting
- Computer science degree
- Software development
- vendor management
- infrastructure solutions
- software development solutions
- security solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters