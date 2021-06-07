Technical Development Manager

Job Purpose:

The purpose of the technical manager role is to provide strategic guidance to the IT / Systems function and drive strategic and tactical objectives. The role will encompass leadership and management of the supporting teams, aligning IT/Systems objectives with the company’s objectives, and put the necessary structures in place to remove key man risks and support the company.

Strategic imperatives that inform the role:

The primary responsibility of this role is to build the IT / Systems capability and provide strategic technical guidance to the support teams and the company.

Internal Customers: IT Support Teams (developers, infrastructure teams etc.) & Management

External Customers: Suppliers, and external clients

Strategic Guidance & Budgeting

Provide strategic guidance of all IT / Systems related decisions, including product/services roadmap, to maximize the company’s future growth and profitability

Monitors and optimize expenditure of the company’s IT/ Systems

Ensure cost efficiencies are achieved

Oversee the hiring and management of all IT/Systems-related staff, consultants, and 3rd party vendors

Participates in the planning, staffing, and budgeting of related projects

Analyze and report on opportunities and risks for delivering the company’s services, including identification of competitive services, product and enhancement requirements, opportunities for innovation, and assessment of marketplace obstacles and technical hurdles to the business success

Identify technology trends and evolving social behavior that may support or impede the success of the business. Evaluate and identify appropriate technology platforms (including web application frameworks and the deployment stack) for delivering the company’s services.

Development of a robust set of processes to remove key-man risk in the business

Ensuring all technology practices adhere to regulatory standards

Technical Guidance

Implement robust solutions for infrastructure, security, software development, and support

Lead writing and management of software-related documentation to rationalize and standardize

Implement information security standards/policies, including running audits and document security procedures

Devise an application deployment strategy, including the guidance of DevOps and hosting server infrastructure

Vendor Management

Oversee contracts with strategic partners/vendors to achieve the identified objectives

Monitoring and Reporting Status

Monitoring and Reporting Status Coordinates the accumulation of data for relevant reporting and monitoring of the performance of IT / Systems.

Put the necessary monitoring reports in place

Qualifications and experience requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or related field

5 – 10 years working in a technological role

3 – 5 years managerial experience

Advanced technological skillset and a demonstrated history with technology

Desired Skills:

IT Strategy

IT Budgeting

Computer science degree

Software development

vendor management

infrastructure solutions

software development solutions

security solutions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position