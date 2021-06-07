An exciting opportunity is currently available in Tygervalley for a Technical Investment
Specialist. If you have experience of the investment and financial products landscape in South Africa, including thorough knowledge of Life and LISP Platforms, Collective Investment Schemes and Offshore investments and looking for a rewarding career within the Financial Services Industry, then this role is for you.
Salary: Market related
Responsibilities:
- Investment support
- Investment, platform and product support on new adviser acquisitions
- Investment advice tool design support
- Ad hoc technical investment and product advice support to Advisers
- Write regular investment related articles for internal and external publication
- Investment training and webinars for Advisers
- Ongoing fund, product and market research
- Review of large client investment proposals
- Perform product provider due diligence and reviews
Minimum requirements:
- Quantitative / commercial degree
- 3 years plus experience in an investment advisory environment
- Knowledge and experience of investment landscape in South Africa, including thorough knowledge of Life and LISP Platforms, Collective Investment Schemes and Offshore investments
- Knowledge of South African financial regulatory landscape and awareness of developments
- Business Development skills including the ability to prepare and present high-level investment proposals to advisers
Recommended requirements:
- CFA and/or relevant investments related degree
- CFP
Desired Skills:
- Technical Investment Specialist
- Investment advisory
- Life insurance
- Collective investment schemes
- CFP
- Financial Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is in the Insurance Industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident fund