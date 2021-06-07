Technical Investment Specialist

An exciting opportunity is currently available in Tygervalley for a Technical Investment

Specialist. If you have experience of the investment and financial products landscape in South Africa, including thorough knowledge of Life and LISP Platforms, Collective Investment Schemes and Offshore investments and looking for a rewarding career within the Financial Services Industry, then this role is for you.

Salary: Market related

Responsibilities:

Investment support

Investment, platform and product support on new adviser acquisitions

Investment advice tool design support

Ad hoc technical investment and product advice support to Advisers

Write regular investment related articles for internal and external publication

Investment training and webinars for Advisers

Ongoing fund, product and market research

Review of large client investment proposals

Perform product provider due diligence and reviews

Minimum requirements:

Quantitative / commercial degree

3 years plus experience in an investment advisory environment

Knowledge and experience of investment landscape in South Africa, including thorough knowledge of Life and LISP Platforms, Collective Investment Schemes and Offshore investments

Knowledge of South African financial regulatory landscape and awareness of developments

Business Development skills including the ability to prepare and present high-level investment proposals to advisers

Recommended requirements:

CFA and/or relevant investments related degree

CFP

