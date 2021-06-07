Technical/Project Manager – Emulsions Manufacturing at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a market leader in the field of emulsion/sealant production, amongst other products, seeks to employ a well qualified and experienced Technical Plant and Projects Manager for their operation in Durban.

Please note that only candidates with experience in emulsions, blends, sealant, asphalt, bitumen and related products will be considered. This is a highly specialised role and our client does not have the capacity to train candidates on technical requirements.

Key Requirements to meet:

You will have completed a degree in Engineering or Production Management, coupled with 8 plus years experience in managing a fast paced and technical factory, production facility, maintenance, quality and legal/administrative aspects, as well as projects both in South Africa and at plants in Africa.

You will have exceptional leadership abilities, be able to manage managers and have a mentoring approach to more junior staff.

You will have proven experience in dealing with customers, managing technical aspects of product failures or modification changes and have a solid understanding of equipment used in micro-surfacing, bitumen spraying and road building.

Ideally, you will have sound working experience in dealing with budgets for the plant, as well as per project for the commissioning and decommissioning or plants and sites.

The ability to travel, often at short notice, across Africa is essential.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

