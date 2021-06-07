We are looking for a Test Manager to join our Cape Town based Team on an initial 6 month contract basis. The team will consist of Manual Testers, SAP Testers, Performance Testers, etc. if this is an opportunity youd be interested, in please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town
Level: Test Manager
Initial 6 month contract
– Someone who is comfortable working with various testers, including: SAP Testers, Performance Testers, Manual Testers, etc.
– Experience within the Retail environment and on retail projects is a bonus
– Must be comfortable working with people at all levels and within all departments in the business (from Technical to Strategic, etc.)
– Comfortable with the full STLC and SDLC