Test Manager

We are looking for a Test Manager to join our Cape Town based Team on an initial 6 month contract basis. The team will consist of Manual Testers, SAP Testers, Performance Testers, etc. if this is an opportunity youd be interested, in please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town

Level: Test Manager

Initial 6 month contract

– Someone who is comfortable working with various testers, including: SAP Testers, Performance Testers, Manual Testers, etc.

– Experience within the Retail environment and on retail projects is a bonus

– Must be comfortable working with people at all levels and within all departments in the business (from Technical to Strategic, etc.)

– Comfortable with the full STLC and SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position