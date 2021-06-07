Test Manager – Midrand – Contract – up to R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jun 7, 2021

A global German giant and a leader in the manufacturing of premium automobiles is currently on the lookout for a high calibre Test Manager for a long-term contract role.

You will be required to Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenarios; Work closely with Developers and Test Analysts in feature teams to improve test coverage; Work closely with Line Managers to identify testing skills required within the feature teams and be Accountable for automated and manual testing across products and document the process thoroughly

Requirements:

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience
  • 10 + years’ experience in IT Testing
  • ITSQB Test Manager Certification
  • Solid work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest Assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, REST and SOAP web services
  • Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence and BitBucket
  • Create technical integration and automated test suite using automation frameworks.
  • Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA
  • Assist development team and Test Analysts with testing requirements
  • Able to perform requirements review and static analysis of code
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
  • Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation.
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
  • Familiar with Waterfall, V-Model and Agile methodologies
  • Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline
  • Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools
  • Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous
  • Ability to review and pick up new automation tools
  • Oracle/ PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciated.

Reference Number for this position is NN53089 which is on a Long-term contract work in Midrand offering a rate of up to R850 per hour. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • SOAP
  • REST

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position