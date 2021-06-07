Test Manager – Midrand – Contract – up to R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global German giant and a leader in the manufacturing of premium automobiles is currently on the lookout for a high calibre Test Manager for a long-term contract role.
You will be required to Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenarios; Work closely with Developers and Test Analysts in feature teams to improve test coverage; Work closely with Line Managers to identify testing skills required within the feature teams and be Accountable for automated and manual testing across products and document the process thoroughly
Requirements:
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- 10 + years’ experience in IT Testing
- ITSQB Test Manager Certification
- Solid work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest Assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, REST and SOAP web services
- Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence and BitBucket
- Create technical integration and automated test suite using automation frameworks.
- Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA
- Assist development team and Test Analysts with testing requirements
- Able to perform requirements review and static analysis of code
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
- Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation.
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
- Familiar with Waterfall, V-Model and Agile methodologies
- Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline
- Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools
- Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous
- Ability to review and pick up new automation tools
- Oracle/ PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciated.
Reference Number for this position is NN53089 which is on a Long-term contract work in Midrand offering a rate of up to R850 per hour. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- SOAP
- REST
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma