Tutor – BSc Applied Mathematics and Statistics at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading tertiary institute, is seeking a recent graduate to assume a tutoring role based in Johannesburg.

You will have recently completed a BSc in Statistics and Applied Mathematics and have a strong desire to provide tutoring and educational training on a full time basis.

You will have a solid track record in your academic career, have exceptional interpersonal skills, as well as being super organized and well presented, with a strong command of the English language.

Ideally, you will have a valid driver’s license and own vehicle in order to travel between campuses and premises

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS ROLE IS ONLY FOR GRADUATES OF THE AFOREMENTIONED DEGREE AND NO OTHER DEGREE/QUALIFICATION WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Learn more/Apply for this position