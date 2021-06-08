Administrator Office Services

This role will be the first point of contact, the face and voice of the Group Admin. You will welcome visitors and take calls in a warm and professional manner. You will appreciate the importance of reception and the significance of being at the forefront of a successful business.

You will act as the Facility coordinator in ensuring the smooth and efficient running of the office and all ancillary facility operations.

You will be responsible for effective general administrative tasks to the Group Admin departments.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:

Diploma in front office management, Administration or related qualification SKILLS

Strong administrative and planning skills.

Excellent organizational skills and commitment to detail and accuracy.

Professional demeanor and strong customer service skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Proven ability to proactively manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to work independently and to be self-motivated.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to build relationships.

Respect, integrity and confidentiality required.

COMPETENCIES:

Delivering results and meeting cusutomer expectations.

Relating and networking.

Planning and organising.

Adapting and responding to change.

Solid process orientated.

Results orientated – driving a high performing culture.

Communicating information.

Coping with pressures and setbacks.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Proficient in Microsoft office (Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

SAP ERP

Operating a Switchboard

Facility coordination

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 3 years’ in the Facility coordination and Receptionist/Administrative Assistant role.

KEY OUTPUTS:

Accommodate visitors, customers and job candidates.

Operate switchboard and direct potential clients, customers to relevant departments.

Coordinate meeting room bookings and setting up meeting rooms.

Manage all outgoing and incoming courier and mail.

Manage all matters pertaining to reception/office appearance and utilities.

Cooperate with the Group HR department on office and facility management.

Maintain database of suppliers and service providers.

Procure office furniture and supplies/goods.

Record and process all incoming invoices, gaining appropriate approval where necessary,

and forward to Finance Department in a timeously.

and forward to Finance Department in a timeously. Prepare expense claims for staff, gaining appropriate approval where necessary, and forward to Finance Department in a timeously.

Maintain updated list of Group Admin staff names, contact information, birthdays and

movement records.

movement records. Assist with administrative tasks, provide research and administrative support to Group Admin

departments and managers, where necessary.

departments and managers, where necessary. General administrative tasks.

Ad hoc duties as required and directed by your line manager.

Desired Skills:

Facilities Management

facility coordinator

About The Employer:

Leading Manufacturer in South Africa

