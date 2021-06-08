Administrator Office Services

- This role will be the first point of contact, the face and voice of the Group Admin. You will welcome visitors and take calls in a warm and professional manner. You will appreciate the importance of reception and the significance of being at the forefront of a successful business.
- You will act as the Facility coordinator in ensuring the smooth and efficient running of the office and all ancillary facility operations.
- You will be responsible for effective general administrative tasks to the Group Admin departments.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:
- Diploma in front office management, Administration or related qualification SKILLS
- Strong administrative and planning skills.
- Excellent organizational skills and commitment to detail and accuracy.
- Professional demeanor and strong customer service skills
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Proven ability to proactively manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Ability to work independently and to be self-motivated.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to build relationships.
- Respect, integrity and confidentiality required.
COMPETENCIES:
- Delivering results and meeting cusutomer expectations.
- Relating and networking.
- Planning and organising.
- Adapting and responding to change.
- Solid process orientated.
- Results orientated – driving a high performing culture.
- Communicating information.
-
Coping with pressures and setbacks.
-
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Proficient in Microsoft office (Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
- SAP ERP
- Operating a Switchboard
- Facility coordination
EXPERIENCE:
Minimum 3 years’ in the Facility coordination and Receptionist/Administrative Assistant role.
KEY OUTPUTS:
- Accommodate visitors, customers and job candidates.
- Operate switchboard and direct potential clients, customers to relevant departments.
- Coordinate meeting room bookings and setting up meeting rooms.
- Manage all outgoing and incoming courier and mail.
- Manage all matters pertaining to reception/office appearance and utilities.
- Cooperate with the Group HR department on office and facility management.
- Maintain database of suppliers and service providers.
- Procure office furniture and supplies/goods.
- Record and process all incoming invoices, gaining appropriate approval where necessary,
and forward to Finance Department in a timeously.
- Prepare expense claims for staff, gaining appropriate approval where necessary, and forward to Finance Department in a timeously.
- Maintain updated list of Group Admin staff names, contact information, birthdays and
movement records.
- Assist with administrative tasks, provide research and administrative support to Group Admin
departments and managers, where necessary.
- General administrative tasks.
- Ad hoc duties as required and directed by your line manager.
Desired Skills:
- Facilities Management
- facility coordinator
About The Employer:
Leading Manufacturer in South Africa