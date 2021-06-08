Administrator Office Services

Jun 8, 2021

  • This role will be the first point of contact, the face and voice of the Group Admin. You will welcome visitors and take calls in a warm and professional manner. You will appreciate the importance of reception and the significance of being at the forefront of a successful business.
  • You will act as the Facility coordinator in ensuring the smooth and efficient running of the office and all ancillary facility operations.
  • You will be responsible for effective general administrative tasks to the Group Admin departments.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:

  • Diploma in front office management, Administration or related qualification SKILLS
  • Strong administrative and planning skills.
  • Excellent organizational skills and commitment to detail and accuracy.
  • Professional demeanor and strong customer service skills
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills.
  • Proven ability to proactively manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
  • Ability to work independently and to be self-motivated.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to build relationships.
  • Respect, integrity and confidentiality required.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Delivering results and meeting cusutomer expectations.
  • Relating and networking.
  • Planning and organising.
  • Adapting and responding to change.
  • Solid process orientated.
  • Results orientated – driving a high performing culture.
  • Communicating information.

  • Coping with pressures and setbacks.

  • SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Proficient in Microsoft office (Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
  • SAP ERP
  • Operating a Switchboard
  • Facility coordination

EXPERIENCE:
Minimum 3 years’ in the Facility coordination and Receptionist/Administrative Assistant role.

KEY OUTPUTS:

  • Accommodate visitors, customers and job candidates.
  • Operate switchboard and direct potential clients, customers to relevant departments.
  • Coordinate meeting room bookings and setting up meeting rooms.
  • Manage all outgoing and incoming courier and mail.
  • Manage all matters pertaining to reception/office appearance and utilities.
  • Cooperate with the Group HR department on office and facility management.
  • Maintain database of suppliers and service providers.
  • Procure office furniture and supplies/goods.
  • Record and process all incoming invoices, gaining appropriate approval where necessary,
    and forward to Finance Department in a timeously.
  • Prepare expense claims for staff, gaining appropriate approval where necessary, and forward to Finance Department in a timeously.
  • Maintain updated list of Group Admin staff names, contact information, birthdays and
    movement records.
  • Assist with administrative tasks, provide research and administrative support to Group Admin
    departments and managers, where necessary.
  • General administrative tasks.
  • Ad hoc duties as required and directed by your line manager.

Desired Skills:

  • Facilities Management
  • facility coordinator

About The Employer:

Leading Manufacturer in South Africa

